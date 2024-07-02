Foreign minister pays back influencer's India trip expenses

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) reimbursed the state almost €1,500 to cover expenses for an influencer who traveled to India as part of a ministry delegation.

Head of the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (ERJK) Liisa Oviir said Tsahkna made the payment on June 21. The ERJK has now closed the case.

At the end of May, the committee decided Tsahkna had received a prohibited donation in the form of publicity.

The ministry spent around €3,000 on travel expenses for influencer Karl-Gustav Kurn, who accompanied Estonia's official delegation in India. This sum included plane tickets, accommodation, a visa and insurance.

The ERJK said it should be paid by Tsahkna instead as most of the social media content made by Kurn focused on the minister rather than the visit.

--

