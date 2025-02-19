X!

Olympic champion Irina Embrich to give fencing lessons in Tallinn this Saturday

Estoia's Olympiv gold medal winner Irina Embrich.
Source: Karli Saul/Team Estonia
This Saturday, February 22, As part of the Tallinn European Capital of Sport 2025 program, a special Combat Sports Day will take place in the Estonian Capital. Olympic champion Irina Embrich is set to give free introductory fencing lessons at Sõle Sports Center, where there will also be chance to try out a range of other combat sports.

The event will feature fencing, karate, judo, wrestling, and taekwondo. Introductory training sessions will be available for children (up to 12 years old), youth (up to 17 years old), and adults. There will also be self-defense workshops for women in wrestling and taekwondo.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE), combat sports are a great way to stay physically active.

"Everyone is welcome at the European Sports Capital's Combat Sports Day, whether they want to try martial arts for the first time or refresh their muscle memory. The training sessions will take place in a safe environment under the watchful eyes of experienced instructors," said Oja.

Some of the fencing training sessions at Sõle Sports Centrer will be led by European Sports Capital ambassador and Tokyo Olympic champion fencer Irina Embrich, who says her favorite sport is suitable for a wide range of people.

There are no weight categories in fencing. You can be tall or short, weigh more or less – anyone can enjoy fencing. Age is also not a crucial factor," said Embrich, who has won 14 championship medals throughout her career, including Olympic gold in Tokyo.

he training sessions at the European Sports Capital's Combat Sports Day are free, but online pre-registration is required via Tallinn's e-store here. Participants should wear sportswear and bring a change of indoor shoes. All other necessary equipment will be provided on-site.

Editor: Michael Cole

