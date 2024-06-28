Bike path construction to begin around Tallinn's Linnahall next month

Bicycle lane.
Bicycle lane. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Traffic will be further disrupted around the Linnahall intersection area from Monday (July 1) to the end of August, and part of Rannamäe tee will be temporarily closed due to the new construction of a bicycle path.

Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said, "Alongside the tramway, we are also transforming the surrounding urban space by constructing bicycle paths that align with Hobujaama, Narva Maantee, and Rannamäe tee, per the city's bicycle strategy."

He emphasizes the need for drivers to use public transport or bicycles to smooth traffic flow on the roads.

The existing Rannamäe tee bidirectional pop-up bike lane will be replaced by a pike path separated from the sidewalk and roadway. It will extend from Pika towards Mere Puiestee.

Improvements will be made to existing pedestrian and bike path connections between Rannamäe tee, Põhja Puiestee, and the streets of Kai and Rumbi. Additionally, the project area will see enhancements to landscaping and street lighting. Traffic on Rannamäe tee is scheduled to be restored on August 28.

The existing pedestrian and bike path connections will receive improvements. Street lighting and landscaping will be improved.

Traffic diversions will also be made around the intersection of Mere Puiestee and Põhja Puiestee. The city center-bound traffic will be partially redirected back to Mere Puiestee. Normal traffic flow towards Kalamaja will resume on Mere Puiestee and Põhja Puiestee.

The traffic on Rannamäe tee is said to be restored by August 28.

Due to the construction work on the Old City Harbour tramway, bus routes No. 2, 3, 20, 20A, 21, 21B, 41, 41B, 73, 91, 92, 93, and 96 will continue to be rerouted until August 31. A temporary stop will be made at Linnahall on Suur-Rannavärav Street before intersecting with the tramway.

Detailed information on timetables, routes, and stops can be found HERE.

Editor: Lotta Raidna

