Deputy mayor: Electrifying Harju County public transport requires €2 billion

The complete electrification of the transport sector in the greater Tallinn area would require a grid investment of around €2 billion, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) wrote in a letter to Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform).

Järvan wrote that as the transport sector plays an important role in Estonia hitting its climate targets where use of electric vehicles needs to grow, this means considerable network investments are needed in terms of both distribution and transmission network substations.

Tallinn has crunched the numbers, and switching the capital's fleet of buses to electric power only would require two new charging stations for 400 coaches. In terms of the distribution network, this would require three additional substations, which at current prices is estimated to cost €50-60 million, Järvan wrote.

Tallinn would also need to procure the lion's share of said electric buses, with the city transport company TLT having taken delivery of just 15 electric buses in April. There are currently two charging stations for the buses on Kadaka tee and in Väike-Õismäe. The city spent €10 million on the electric buses, €2.6 million of which came from the Environmental Investments Center.

While Tallinn has so far bought its trolleybuses and trams without state subsidies, Järvan suggested the latter would not go amiss in the future. The capital plans to procure new trolleybuses and recently ordered a few dozen new trams, which will gradually arrive next year.

EV charging for apartment buildings in Tallinn and 'golden circle' municipalities to cost €880 million

Tallinn also calculated grid requirements for having more EVs and what it would cost.

According to Järvan, this differs from one city district to another. The need for investment would likely be most urgent in Nõmme and Pirita should the number of EVs start growing.

"Apartment buildings remain problematic. The average apartment building has a 200 A fuse, which can be loaded up to 80 percent – meaning only two electric car chargers could be added. There are approximately 10,000 apartment associations in Tallinn and the surrounding municipalities. The capacity to charge 20 cars in one apartment building would cost around €88,000, resulting in a total investment of about €880 million for the apartment associations' distribution network," Järvan noted.

These calculations are based on the number of cars in Tallinn at present.

In addition to distribution network investments, considerably bigger consumption would also require updating the transmission network, Järvan noted, adding that this is estimated to cost €300-500 million.

Järvan also wrote that having all transport in the region depend on a single type of energy poses risks in crisis situations, and the need for backup systems and additional dispatchable capacity is needed to manage said risks. Such measures might easily double the volume of transmission network investment needs.

"In summary, it is possible to conclude that the complete electrification of the transport sector in Tallinn requires an investment of roughly €2 billion in the regional grid," Järvan noted in the letter.

It is estimated that around half of Estonia's total CO2 emissions are created in Tallinn and Harju County. Tallinn has previously aimed to switch its public transport system to electricity in full by 2035, while the possibility of also retaining buses that run on locally sourced biogas has been considered lately.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!