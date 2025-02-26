Lisett Hansen: Victim-blaming contributes to silencing victims

Blaming a victim for something that should never happen to anyone — and which they may have had no control over preventing — is neither just nor humane, writes Lisett Hansen.

The traumatic experiences of sexual violence victims often do not end with the crime itself, as societal reactions can be just as devastating. Victim-blaming is a deeply ingrained phenomenon in both investigative practices and public attitudes, discouraging survivors from speaking out and seeking justice. When responsibility is placed entirely on the victim, cases remain hidden, perpetrators go unpunished and survivors are left to cope with their suffering alone.

This is what prompted me to write about victim-blaming — how the stigma surrounding it prevents survivors from seeking help, exacerbates the underreporting of crimes and increases the severity of trauma-related mental health issues.

Widespread misconceptions and stereotypes about sexual violence hinder survivors from reaching out for support. Sexual abuse is surrounded by numerous myths that undermine a victim's trust in the possibility of receiving help.

Victims often face criticism instead of empathy, as sexual crimes are frequently met with blame based on appearance, clothing choices, past experiences or behavior.

Additionally, a common misconception persists that sexual violence must involve severe injuries or the use of physical force. In reality, this is often not the case, as most victims are too terrified to resist. While 2024 statistics indicate that societal awareness of gender-based violence has improved, the data remains alarming.

According to the Social Insurance Board, 38 percent of Estonians believe that women provoke rape through their clothing, 27 percent think that victims are at least partially responsible for their own sexual abuse and 25 percent believe that without physical resistance, an act cannot be classified as rape.

Such attitudes discourage victims from seeking help, as the fear of public scrutiny and revictimization is too overwhelming. Misconceptions and stigmas in society damage victims' confidence in seeking support. It is crucial to challenge these myths and raise awareness.

Victim-blaming suppresses survivors, often allowing perpetrators to escape accountability. A review of sexual crime investigation practices by the Ministry of Justice found that the majority of sexual violence victims do not report the incident or seek help.

The same report shows that while 753 sexual crimes were officially registered in 2021, only 172 of these cases were brought to court. Out of all reported cases, 204 reached the prosecution stage, but 172 were closed by the police with the prosecutor's approval, meaning they were not further investigated, and 25 cases were dismissed by the prosecution itself, deciding they would not go to court.

All other registered sexual crimes did not even reach the investigative phase. The low number of cases that make it to court highlights the severity of the issue.

Even in cases where physical injuries are documented, convictions are not guaranteed. There have been instances where a victim has sought immediate help at a sexual violence crisis center, had all injuries recorded — both in intimate areas and on other parts of the body — but despite expert assessments and medical documentation, the case was dismissed.

The prosecution has sometimes ruled that the injuries were insufficient to prove that the act occurred without consent. This points to systemic weaknesses when even clear evidence does not lead to justice being served.

Introducing a consent-based law in Estonia's legal system could offer better protection for victims and make the handling of sexual crimes more effective. A consent law is not just a matter of women's rights. Nordic countries' experience has shown that after such legislation was passed, men also became more willing to share their experiences and seek help.

Victim-blaming can actually increase crime rather than prevent it, as it reduces the likelihood that perpetrators will be held accountable. It also discourages witnesses from coming forward and weakens the criminal justice system's ability to prosecute offenders.

When an abuser goes unpunished, it sends the message that the responsibility lies with the victim, exacerbating survivors' mental health struggles and making recovery even more difficult.

Research has shown that trauma caused by sexual violence can lead to severe mental health issues, including anxiety, panic attacks, loss of trust and depression. Rape victims also frequently suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which can cause flashbacks, intrusive thoughts and nightmares.

These issues make daily life and recovery much more challenging. Overcoming such trauma and returning to a fulfilling life requires immense effort and professional support. Victims' self-confidence can also suffer, as their self-esteem in friendships and romantic relationships takes a hit. Many survivors feel worthless or "tainted."

Blaming the victim for something that should never happen to anyone — and which they may have had no control over preventing — is neither just nor humane.

Although this topic is emotionally difficult, it is crucial to discuss it rather than remain silent out of fear of criticism. The stereotypes associated with victim-blaming prevent survivors from reporting incidents, creating a favorable environment for perpetrators to continue their actions without consequences.

Furthermore, victim-blaming intensifies survivors' psychological and emotional distress, significantly affecting their ability to cope with the trauma and move forward in life.

The commentary was written as part of the argumentative writing assignment for the course "Oral and Written Expression in Estonian" in the Political Science program at the University of Tartu. The supervisors were Eleriin Miilman and Nele Karolin Teiva.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!