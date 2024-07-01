Raul Rebane: Sexual violence as a weapon – we have to talk about it

Raul Rebane in Vikerraadio's daily comment talks about Russia's habit of using sexual violence as a weapon. The author finds that the gap between Russia and Europe is widening in their respective attitudes to women, which is why Kaja Kallas' appointment as the EU high representative sends a strong message to women.

Finnish-Estonian writer and publicist Sofi Oksanen sports a sharp social nerve. Her recent book "Samasse jõkke. Putini vägivald naiste vastu" (Same River Twice: Putin's War Against Women) is an essay on an extremely important subject, which people here and elsewhere prefer not to talk about, because it is just so heinous. But talk about it we must.

The war in Ukraine has changed nothing about Russia's war culture, with sexual violence still used as a weapon on a massive scale. The book lists a wealth of facts, names and description of what Russian forces have done to women in Ukraine.

The most important thing is to analyze why these things are happening; what turns a calm Russian family man into a crazed rapist when he finds himself in another country's territory during a war of conquest. Highlighting the history, causes and connections is where Oksanen's essay shines.

The book shows that rape culture has been among the foundations of Russia's way of fighting for a long time. Antony Beevor wrote a book called "Berlin 1945" on the horrors visited upon Germany in World War Two where he describes what happened as the "greatest phenomenon of mass rape in history."

I have personal experience with the book involving a Russian acquaintance. The family's grandfather was a hero who earned many medals on the road from Stalingrad to Berlin. But after reading Beevor, my acquaintance was wounded to the core and still hasn't recovered. They understood that granddad's tales only covered the fighting as far as the border of the Soviet Union. He never spoke about what happened in Germany. While my acquaintance does not know what their grandfather did, his silence dismantled the noble myth of war.

Oksanen provides a thorough analysis of the phenomenon. The book describes a phone call, recorded by the Ukrainians, between Russian soldier Roman Bykovski and his wife Olga Bykovskaya where the woman gives his man permission to rape Ukrainian women as long as Roman uses a condom. I happened upon the tale on YouTube myself and it was a shock. Therefore, the rape weapon is not a tactical offense by individual soldiers, it is a cultural phenomenon that covers a large portion of society.

Misogyny is a tool in Russia's arsenal used to weaken democracies and strengthen authoritarian regimes, Osanen says. But the political and social standing of women has much improved in European states bordering Russia, which process continues. Russia is trying to keep women trapped in a 1970s mindset, at home and giving birth to soldiers. This clash of images is ongoing, also here.

My 2011 article "Naispuudega Eesti" (Female Disabled Estonia) sparked a furious wave of abuse in comments sections, mainly from older men who hail from the Soviet period. It proved quite strikingly that the influence of the Russian time still lingers, strongly in places. But it is not enough to derail the general trend as we've had both a woman president and prime minister now.

Oksanen also touches on Russian platitudes and myths, one of the most horrible among which is the expression, which unfortunately describes everyday life in Russia, that if a man beats his woman, it means he loves her.

The range of topics covered in the book seems to amount to something greater still. It is attitude to women where the gap between Russia and Europe keeps widening. It cannot be overcome by a peace agreement as it is historical-cultural and mental. The latter phenomena are stronger than any law and it takes generations and major change to alter them.

It seems to me that women in Estonia understand better than men what might happen should we fail to stop Russia in time. While we may criticize Kaja Kallas' domestic policy until the cows come home, her potential appointment as the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security sends a strong message to women. The Russian social media is already railing against her as she is perceived as an obstacle on the road to spreading Russia's historical attitude toward women to Europe. Those seeking to stop Russia's rape war from spreading are known there as Russophobes.

Sofi Oksanen's astute nerve has found another important topic.

--

