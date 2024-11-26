Gallery: Estonia lit orange to raise awareness of violence against women

Landmarks in Tallinn, Tartu and Pärnu were illuminated in orange on Monday (November 25) to mark the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Statistics show that almost 41 percent of Estonian women have experienced some form of domestic violence.

The City of Tallinn joined former President Kersti Kaljulaid's "Stronger Together" campaign to raise awareness about the severity of domestic violence and work together to improve the situation.

"Momentum is building – this year, bigger than ever," said Kaljulaid, who highlighted the issue during her term as president. "So many buildings have turned orange. It's hard to miss them. Unfortunately, violence is also widespread, even if it's harder to notice. We do this to show victims that help is available and to remind bystanders that they also have a role to play. This is our collective responsibility. Thank you to everyone making a difference! Don't be a bystander!"

In Tallinn, more than 15 buildings turned orange including the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, the Estonian National Opera, and the Tallinn City Council building.

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said: "Domestic violence is the soft underbelly of our society—we know it's a painful issue, but we'd rather hide it behind a shiny facade. However, we must not shy away from this topic; we must bring it fully into the open in all its depth and breadth. For the sake of those whose lives have been broken. So that today's victims aren't afraid to ask for help. And so that homes can be safer tomorrow than they are today."

Both Tallinn and the President Kaljulaid Foundation (English) have put together cultural programs exploring the subject further.

In Tartu, Kaarsild bridge, Rahu Bridge, and Läänring viaduct were illuminated.

Tartu's Kaarsild bridge lit orange for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Source: Mana Kaasik

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomats posted to Estonia also marked the day.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said violence against women and domestic violence continues to be one of the most widespread human rights violations.

"Worldwide, 133 women are intentionally killed every day by someone they know and trust. This is one every 11 minutes," Tsahkna said.

Crises and conflicts exacerbated violence against women, he said.

"The widespread and systematic use of torture and rape and other forms of sexual violence by the Russian armed forces is documented extensively in Ukraine," the minister noted.

Margus Tsahkna and dipolomats marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in 2024. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Tsahkna said it was crucial to work together to make sure perpetrators of violence do not go unpunished and are held accountable.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also lit orange last night.

Violence against women is a violation of women's human rights and a form of discrimination against women, caused by unequal power relations between men and women shaped by history.

Orange is the color agreed upon internationally in the UN, symbolizing a better future free of violence and discrimination.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit www.palunabi.ee or call the victim support crisis line at 116 006. In emergencies, dial 112.

--

