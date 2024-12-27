X!

More women turning to shelters after the holidays

Domestic violence.
Domestic violence. Source: Flickr Creative Commons/European Parliament
During the holiday season, the police receive twice as many domestic violence-related calls. Similarly, there is an increase in visits to women's shelters after the holidays, as individuals seek help to escape violence.

Christmas is not a peaceful or eagerly anticipated time in every Estonian home, as police receive twice as many domestic violence-related calls during the holidays as usual.

"Domestic violence nearly doubles during the holiday season. Typically, we handle 20 to 30 domestic violence cases per day, but during the holidays, that number often increases to around 50," said Siim Linnard, group leader at the South Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board.

Domestic violence victims are not limited to adult women; men and children are also affected. Over the past year, 500 children in Estonia were victims of domestic violence.

"Previously, children who witnessed domestic violence were not classified as victims. Now, under the Victim Support Act that came into effect two years ago, children are officially recognized as victims of family violence. Most domestic violence victims are women, though there are also male victims. Violence is about control – who holds the power in a relationship and uses it to silence others. If men are victims of violence, they should feel empowered to seek help. Everyone has a constitutional right to live free of violence," said Pille Tsopp-Pagan, director of the Women's Support and Information Center.

Most victims seek help to escape violence a few days after the holidays.

"Victims often try to maintain peace during the holidays, for the sake of their children and other family members. It's only afterward, when they feel they can no longer endure, that they begin seeking help. The most crucial aspect is recognizing the signs of violence, as victims may not be able to ask for help. If we fail to notice, the worst-case scenario can occur – that the person in distress today is no longer alive tomorrow," Tsopp-Pagan explained.

Support for domestic violence victims is available through shelters, the national victim support crisis hotline and emergency services.

"This is a call to everyone: if you notice loud arguments, crying, calls for help or shouting coming from a neighbor's home, call 112 immediately and report it. We will check the situation and take the necessary measures," Linnard urged.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

More women turning to shelters after the holidays

