No one in Estonia untouched by domestic violence, says prevention chief

Directly or indirectly, domestic violence touches nearly everyone in Estonia, says Hannaliisa Uusma, musician and head of DV prevention at the President Kaljulaid Foundation.

Uusma is preparing a presentation on violence in pop culture and pop music. She says the topic combines her academic background, her passion for music and a decade of work on domestic violence in Estonia.

"There is a tremendous amount of domestic violence in the world, so it's natural that these themes also appear in pop music," she explained.

Recent studies show pop culture has grown more aggressive, Uusma says — noting that in pop music, on one hand, it's a chance for people to share their personal stories. Often, the messages may be more hidden.

She points to songs by musicians ranging from Taylor Swift and The Weeknd to Estonia's Genka and An-Marlen. "All of these are dedicated to domestic violence themes," she said.

Uusma curated a Spotify playlist, "Peidetud sõnumid" ("Hidden Messages"), with roughly 300–400 pop songs that tackle domestic violence from multiple angles — from personal stories of abuse to messages of solidarity for survivors.

Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" is among the most notable. Uusma said the song has become an anthem for survivors.

"It's very empowering and encouraging — it shows that it's possible to get through even the most difficult situations," she said, noting Gaynor's own public accounts of a tragic childhood and abuse as well as how she overcame them.

Uusma's own 2008 song, "Depressiivsed Eesti väikelinnad" ("Depressing Estonian Small Towns"), reflects raw, everyday struggles as well, in small towns where there's nothing to do, everyone knows each other and someone always gets decked at the Midsummer bonfire.

She said it continues to resonate nearly two decades after its release because it portrays the stark realities of daily life for many across the country.

Every half hour

Domestic violence remains widespread in Estonia. More than 40 percent of women have experienced it, and a third of children are abused, even as fewer people seek help.

At the end of 2024, the Rescue Board reported about 13,000 annual notifications of domestic violence or sexual abuse.

"That literally means every half hour, someone in Estonia is seriously harmed by someone close to them," Uusma said.

"Unfortunately, many children and youth are living with or witnessing domestic violence," she continued. "And heartbreakingly, much of the sexual abuse is perpetrated by relatives."

Hannaliisa Uusma on ETV's "Hommik Anuga." October 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Much of this violence is hidden, she noted — experts estimate only 2 percent of victims receive support.

"Domestic violence touches practically everyone in Estonia," Uusma underscored. "Roughly half experience it firsthand, and the rest are touched by it through someone close to them."

She also highlighted the economic impact: in 2021, domestic violence was estimated to cost over €1 billion annually, comparable to Tallinn's city budget.

Men need to speak out

Uusma said more men need to speak out. She noted that many men grew up in violent homes or experienced destructive family dynamics, and whether they themselves are victims, perpetrators, bystanders or even leaders with businesses employing scores of employees, domestic violence affects them all.

"How is it possible that there isn't a single man in Estonia speaking out about these issues?" she asked. "This issue affects men too, but it's still such a huge taboo; it's not just something for women's columns."

Choosing not to be violent is a conscious decision, Uusma affirmed.

"I believe — and the whole approach to helping perpetrators is built on this — that violence is a choice," she said, emphasizing that, barring illness, someone always has the choice and option to act or not.

In Estonia, free state support is also available to help people on that path.

"It's a long road that takes real grit and determination to break out of those patterns — but I believe it can be done," Uusma added.

