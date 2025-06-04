Police: Domestic violence reports down but many cases fail to make statistics

The number of domestic violence cases has decreased by several hundred each year over the past five years, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said. However, a significant portion of domestic violence still goes unreported.

In the first five months of this year, police registered over 3,800 cases of domestic violence, compared to just over 4,200 during the same period last year. In about one-third of these cases, underage children are either directly or indirectly affected. While the number of domestic violence reports has statistically declined year by year, the problem has not disappeared.

"Official statistics may show a decrease, but in reality, a large portion of domestic violence remains hidden. Many incidents never make it into the official numbers because victims are either afraid to seek help, don't know how or don't consider what happened serious enough to report. That's why preventing domestic violence and supporting victims still requires systematic attention and adequate resources to have a lasting impact," explained the PPA's Lea Bärenson.

Kaire Tamm, head of victim support at the Social Insurance Board, emphasized that the numbers alone must not lead to the conclusion that the issue is going away — it is crucial to continue raising awareness, encouraging victims to speak up and offering support. This is especially important because thousands of children in Estonia are exposed to domestic violence each year. They witness violence between their parents and grow up in environments filled with fear and stress.

"A child is never just a bystander — violence in their surroundings affects them deeply, even if they aren't directly harmed. A child raised in an environment where yelling, threats or hitting are routine absorbs an invisible lesson that such behavior is acceptable and normal. This can impact their future relationships, self-esteem, lead to difficulties in school, substance abuse or even violence in adulthood. That's why it's essential that interventions don't focus solely on the immediate victim but always consider domestic violence cases from the child's perspective," Tamm added.

Bärenson also noted that as summer approaches, it's especially important to remember that not every child experiences the season as a joyful time. "When school support networks go on summer break, some children lose the only adults and environment that made them feel safe. If the home is marked by difficult conditions, neglect, emotional or physical violence, lack of daily structure or food, then the child is left alone in the midst of that crisis for the entire summer," she said.

The police official added that domestic violence can be noticed by anyone — family members, neighbors, coworkers and other community members. "Whether it's a child or an adult, if you notice signs of violence such as fearful behavior, unexplained injuries or sudden withdrawal, it's important not to look the other way. Ask questions, offer support and help them find their way to someone who can help," she urged.

Domestic violence statistics:

The number of registered domestic violence cases declined last year across all age groups and regions;

77 percent of victims were women and 23 percent were men;

The youngest victim of domestic violence was under one year old and the oldest was 96;

The highest number of domestic violence cases occurred among victims aged 35 to 44;

Reducing domestic violence is a priority for the police, and such cases are processed in an average of 26 days.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!