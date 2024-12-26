X!

Police respond to domestic violence during the holidays

News
PPA vehicle.
PPA vehicle. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The holidays have been busy for the police but have passed without major incidents. Domestic violence and drunk driving have been the primary issues.

"In the big picture, we can say that while Christmas is supposed to bring joy to people, there have been several cases where the youngest family members – children and teenagers – have had to call the police because their parents were fighting. Alcohol is certainly a factor in these situations, which then escalate into violence," said Marit Abram, senior commissioner of the Police and Border Guard Board.

Since December 23, the police have been notified of 118 incidents of domestic violence. Violence has been reported between family members, acquaintances and neighbors.

"It is important for people to intervene. If you hear suspicious activity or commotion, report it to the police," Abram emphasized.

Since December 23, five traffic accidents involving injuries have occurred.

"The most tragic of these happened late on December 23, when a 20-year-old young man lost his life. According to preliminary information, one of the parties involved in the accident was intoxicated. The young man who died was a passenger in a car driven by a sober person with a valid driver's license," Abram explained.

"We have also identified 75 drunk drivers. However, out of the 23,000 checks we conducted, the proportion of intoxicated drivers is small, which is encouraging for us," Abram added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:19

EstLink 2 suspected fault location on the bottom of the Gulf of Finland

13:59

Police respond to domestic violence during the holidays

13:40

Communications cables between Estonia and Finland disrupted, services online

11:50

Efforts to find location of EstLink 2 fault continue

11:44

President Karis: We talk too much about war

10:09

Yle: Russian shadow fleet tanker in the area when Estlink 2 goes offline Updated

09:40

Two dead, two rescuers injured in Põhja-Tallinn fire

09:33

Estonian-Finnish undersea power link Estlink 2 down again due to fault Updated

09:15

Hundreds braving the cold waiting to cross the border in Narva during holidays

08:55

Estonia has no plans to extend international protection of Syrian citizens

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09:33

Estonian-Finnish undersea power link Estlink 2 down again due to fault Updated

10:09

Yle: Russian shadow fleet tanker in the area when Estlink 2 goes offline Updated

23.12

Estonia increasingly moving toward being a service-based economy

13:40

Communications cables between Estonia and Finland disrupted, services online

09:40

Two dead, two rescuers injured in Põhja-Tallinn fire

25.12

Tallinn hotel occupancy down even with more tourists visiting for Christmas

25.12

Pärnu business owners want to build indoor beach in town

25.12

Narva the only major Estonian city planning New Year's fireworks display

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo