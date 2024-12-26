Police respond to domestic violence during the holidays

The holidays have been busy for the police but have passed without major incidents. Domestic violence and drunk driving have been the primary issues.

"In the big picture, we can say that while Christmas is supposed to bring joy to people, there have been several cases where the youngest family members – children and teenagers – have had to call the police because their parents were fighting. Alcohol is certainly a factor in these situations, which then escalate into violence," said Marit Abram, senior commissioner of the Police and Border Guard Board.

Since December 23, the police have been notified of 118 incidents of domestic violence. Violence has been reported between family members, acquaintances and neighbors.

"It is important for people to intervene. If you hear suspicious activity or commotion, report it to the police," Abram emphasized.

Since December 23, five traffic accidents involving injuries have occurred.

"The most tragic of these happened late on December 23, when a 20-year-old young man lost his life. According to preliminary information, one of the parties involved in the accident was intoxicated. The young man who died was a passenger in a car driven by a sober person with a valid driver's license," Abram explained.

"We have also identified 75 drunk drivers. However, out of the 23,000 checks we conducted, the proportion of intoxicated drivers is small, which is encouraging for us," Abram added.

