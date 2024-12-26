X!

Two dead, two rescuers injured in Põhja-Tallinn fire

Rescuers (illustrative).
Rescuers (illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Two people died in an apartment fire in Põhja-Tallinn on Wednesday evening. During the rescue operation, four firefighters were injured, two of them seriously.

At 5:56 p.m. on Wednesday, the Alarm Center received a report of smoke in the stairwell of an apartment building on Maleva tänav in Põhja-Tallinn. Responding firefighters observed a small amount of smoke coming from the window of a third-floor apartment.

Firefighters entered the building to evacuate residents trapped by the smoke on the upper floors and simultaneously entered the apartment where the fire had started. Inside, they discovered two deceased individuals. From the apartment directly above the fire, they rescued one injured person.

During the rescue operation, smoke gases exploded, injuring four firefighters, two of them seriously. The severely injured firefighters were immediately transported to the hospital.

The Rescue Board has informed the injured firefighters' families and is providing support to both their families and their team. The cause of the fire and the tragic incident is under investigation.

So far this year, 32 people have died in fires in Estonia.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Two dead, two rescuers injured in Põhja-Tallinn fire

