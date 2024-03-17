Two people die in a fire in Võru as 2024 fire deaths climb to 20

The Alarm Center got a call about a house fire in the Southern Estonian city of Võru at 1.32 p.m. Sunday. The local rescue team responded in six minutes and found two unconscious people in the building, but efforts to resuscitate them failed.

The rescuers found that the fire started in a bed, which may point to careless smoking. While the house had a working smoke detector, it was not enough to save the inhabitants. More details about the fire will become clear in the course of a fire investigation.

As of March 17, fires have cost the lives of 20 people in 2024. The last time the first three months of the year saw 20 fire deaths was in 2014.

There were 35 fire deaths for all of last year.

