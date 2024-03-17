X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Two people die in a fire in Võru as 2024 fire deaths climb to 20

News
Rescue Board vehicle.
Rescue Board vehicle. Source: Päästeamet
News

The Alarm Center got a call about a house fire in the Southern Estonian city of Võru at 1.32 p.m. Sunday. The local rescue team responded in six minutes and found two unconscious people in the building, but efforts to resuscitate them failed.

The rescuers found that the fire started in a bed, which may point to careless smoking. While the house had a working smoke detector, it was not enough to save the inhabitants. More details about the fire will become clear in the course of a fire investigation.

As of March 17, fires have cost the lives of 20 people in 2024. The last time the first three months of the year saw 20 fire deaths was in 2014.

There were 35 fire deaths for all of last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:24

Two people die in a fire in Võru as 2024 fire deaths climb to 20

15:15

Traffic instructor: People struggling to apply what they've learned in driving school

13:55

Kristiina Saks: What do Estonians' media habits tell us about integration?

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

12:16

Estonia mulling hiking aviation fees

12:05

Gallery: Center Party holds meeting to protest against car tax

11:22

Marko Mägi: We cannot afford to be ecologically shortsighted

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

10:31

Gallery: Simen Johan's 'Until the Kingdom Comes' opens at Fotografiska

10:13

Kelly Sildaru wins Estonian championship after more than a year out of the game

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.03

Estonia supports the creation of a database for workers from non-EU countries

14.03

Estonian convert to Islam on the meaning of Ramadan

16.03

Kalle Laanet resigns as justice minister Updated

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

16.03

Health minister: A progressive income tax will develop in Estonia

15.03

Minister: Fibenol choosing Latvia, not good news for Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: