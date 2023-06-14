Rescue Board: Social issues likely behind growth in fire-related fatalities

News
Rescue Board personnel attending a fire in the Kopli district of Tallinn.
Rescue Board personnel attending a fire in the Kopli district of Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

From 2020, the number of fire-related fatalities in Estonia has been rising by around 20 percent per year, while this year's increase may be even higher than that, the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) says. The board says there is no clear reason for this growth in fire-related deaths, with underlying social issues potentially being at play.

Whereas 31 people perished in fires in 2020, in 2021 the figure had risen to 38, and to 46 last year. A little under halfway through the year, and the figure for 2023 is already at 25.

Rescue Board spokesperson Andra Väärtmaa said: "Unfortunately, we do not know the clear reason for the rise in the number of people who have perished in blazes."

"If we knew the reasons, we could take action to reduce that," Väärtmaa, the went on, referring to the board's numerous awareness campaigns, checks on the installation of functioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and other fire safety measures.

Tarmo Voltein, head of the Rescue Center Western department prevention board says it has built up a composite profile of victims which demonstrates that the root cause goes beyond just the fire itself. "What is the reason that people get so drunk that they don't notice what's going on around them anymore, and also make fires indoors?"

Voltein added that many fires also occur due to electrical system failures as systems get older; "but the question is is this the result of a poor economic situation or simply an unwillingness to invest in one's own safety?" he went on.

"Via the project 'Kodud tuleohutuks' and the support of municipalities, we have gradually tried to make homes safer, but this is probably a small drop in the ocean," Voltein added.  

The typical profile outlined above is primarily an older man who is retired, unemployed or unable to work, and whose income derives mainly from benefits; who lives alone, usually in an apartment building, and who smokes and drinks alcohol frequently and has poor health. 

A total of 52 percent of those who died in residential building fires in the survey period were either drunk or suspected of being inebriated.

Of the 46 people who died in residential building fires last year, 23 perished in fires caused by smoking, nine in fires caused by electrical system failure, seven due to open fires, five resulting from problems with the heating system, and two due to other causes.

In only nine cases of residential building fire fatalities was a functioning smoke detector present.

By county, in proportion to the number of inhabitants, the highest number of fires occurred in residential buildings in Rapla County (over 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Põlva, Lääne, Saare and Ida-Viru counties (55-60 cases per 100,000 people). Võru County saw the lowest rate of cases.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:02

President calls on coalition, opposition to compromise and move forward

17:45

Maths teacher: Threshold to pass basic school math exam should be abolished

17:30

Kai Realo: Green turn is both inevitable and an opportunity for Estonia

16:59

Transport agency chief: Road construction short hundreds of millions

16:43

Basic school mathematics exam results better than in two previous years

16:25

Educators ask too few open-ended, complex questions

16:06

Riigikogu continues deliberating bills tied to confidence votes Wednesday

15:55

Global Estonian Report: June 14 – 21

15:13

Tallinn Film Wonderland costs ever-spiraling but city authorities on board

14:40

New composition of University of Tartu Rector's Office announced

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.06

Russia detains two Estonian PPA workers after accidental border crossing

12.06

Interior minister: Man who attacked gay pastor can be deported

13.06

Rail Baltica main-line construction starts this year in all Baltic states

13.06

Fire risk means cigarette smoking, barbecues banned on Estonian public land

10:28

Historic moment as two cruise ships arrive at Saaremaa harbor at same time Updated

12.06

Saaremaa excavations unearth Estonia's oldest artifacts

13.06

Free regional public transport will not end this year

13.06

Half of students fail basic school mathematics exam in many schools

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: