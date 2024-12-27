LNG leaking from truck after accident on Pärnu highway

On Thursday evening at 9:07 p.m., a serious chain collision occurred at the 35th kilometer mark of the Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla highway. The accident involved six vehicles, including two liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker trucks, one of which is leaking.

At around 3 a.m., the Rescue Board reported that emergency response efforts at the site of the chain collision were ongoing.

The tanker truck contains 18 tons of gas, which, being heavier than air, accumulates near the ground, creating a risk of explosion. Stopping the leak has been complicated due to deformation of the tanker's valves.

According to the incident commander, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) is expected to evaporate over approximately 24 hours.

A safety zone with a 300-meter radius remains in effect, and rescue teams are continuously monitoring the spread of the gas.

Local residents near the danger zone have been provided with necessary instructions. One farm within the affected area was evacuated, with two residents temporarily relocated. Residents of more distant homes were advised to close their windows and be prepared for evacuation if necessary.

The Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla highway remains closed between kilometers 34.32 and 35, with the closure expected to last for about 24 hours. Traffic has been rerouted via the Ääsmäe-Kernu road and will remain redirected until the gas leak no longer poses a threat.

The Rescue Board continues to urge everyone to follow the instructions of rescue workers and police and to avoid entering the area. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

--

