Several injured in six-vehicle accident in Toila Municipality

On Friday evening, an accident involving six vehicles occurred on the Tallinn-Narva highway in Toila Municipality.

At 4.50 p.m. the Estonian Emergency Response Center received reports of an accident involving six vehicles on the Tallinn-Narva highway in Toila Municipality.

Aleksander Mark, head of operations at the PPA's Eastern Prefecture, said that there were 34 people in the six vehicles involved in the accident. Ten of those involved suffered injuries, five of which were said to be more serious.

Mark added that the events leading to such a large collision still need to be clarified.

"The truth is that the road conditions are not good and there have been several other accidents which have involved people getting injured. The situation is not helped by the high level of slipperiness."

According to an earlier police report, four minibuses and two passenger cars were involved in the collision.

Traffic at the scene of the accident has been diverted, while the full circumstances leading to the accident are still being established.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!