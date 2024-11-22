X!

Several injured in six-vehicle accident in Toila Municipality

News
{{1732291680000 | amCalendar}}
Police car (Photo is illustrative).
Police car (Photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

On Friday evening, an accident involving six vehicles occurred on the Tallinn-Narva highway in Toila Municipality.

At 4.50 p.m. the Estonian Emergency Response Center received reports of an accident involving six vehicles on the Tallinn-Narva highway in Toila Municipality.

Aleksander Mark, head of operations at the PPA's Eastern Prefecture, said that there were 34 people in the six vehicles involved in the accident. Ten of those involved suffered injuries, five of which were said to be more serious.

Mark added that the events leading to such a large collision still need to be clarified.

"The truth is that the road conditions are not good and there have been several other accidents which have involved people getting injured. The situation is not helped by the high level of slipperiness."

According to an earlier police report, four minibuses and two passenger cars were involved in the collision.

Traffic at the scene of the accident has been diverted, while the full circumstances leading to the accident are still being established.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

22.11

Uus-Kiviõli oil shale mine developers expect increase in mining capacity

22.11

Theorbo virtuoso Matthew Wadsworth to ERR: I discovered this instrument by accident

22.11

Several injured in six-vehicle accident in Toila Municipality Updated

22.11

Arvo Pärt awarded Order of Cultural Merit by Principality of Monaco

22.11

Court rejects NGO Meie Nursipalu's appeal against felling permits

22.11

Defense ministry: Russia's ICBM strike in Ukraine was to send political message

22.11

Tallinn to move forward with 'main street' redesign plan

22.11

Experts: Ratings show liberal Russian-speaking voter preferences in flux

22.11

Estonia edges out Poland in basketball European Championship qualifier

22.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

20.11

Nordica files for bankruptcy

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.11

Tallinn plans to build two tunnels under Kristiine junction viaduct

22.11

Tallinn to move forward with 'main street' redesign plan

21.11

Ministry receives complaints about children's need to use Estonian at all times in school

22.11

Old Harbor tramline to open November 29

21.11

Half of Estonian residents support linking benefits to income

22.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo