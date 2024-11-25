12 NATO soldiers among injured in Tallinn-Narva highway crash

A major traffic accident on the Tallinn-Narva highway on Friday evening involved three minibuses carrying NATO soldiers based at Tapa, Postimees reported , and led to 17 injuries all told.

Postimees reported the collision took place shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection with the Lagedi-Oru road in Ida-Viru County, when a Volvo S80, driven by a 37-year-old woman, collided with a BMW 530D.

This triggered a chain reaction involving four other vehicles, including the Toyota Proace minibuses transporting NATO personnel.

Five individuals from the BMW were hospitalized, along with the 12 NATO soldiers.

As of Sunday, five victims remained in hospital, while the rest, including most of the military personnel, had been discharged to recover at home.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!