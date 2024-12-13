Police chief: Every day, two Estonians lose their life savings

The number of thefts in Estonia has increased, driven by various factors. However, the rise in fraud has a significantly greater impact on the population. Fraud has reached a level where, on average, two Estonians lose all their savings every day, Egert Belitšev, director general of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), said on the talk show "Esimene stuudio."

The rise in theft in recent years is not a phenomenon unique to Estonia but has been observed across all countries in the region. This trend began during the COVID-19 pandemic when stores transitioned to self-service and reduced staff, said Belitšev.

"A thief is only human, and they seek an easier way to profit – they take from where it's easiest," he noted.

According to Belitšev, the police's resources are currently so limited that it is not possible to deal with every type of thief. Instead, they focus on professional thieves and the networks that support their activities. Of the approximately 14,000 thefts committed in Estonia last year, about a third were carried out by professional thieves.

"To bring about change, we need to address both the buyers of stolen goods and the channels through which these goods are marketed. That will help solve the problem. If you imprison the thief but the buyer remains, another thief will simply take their place," Belitšev said.

Thieves find it relatively easy to sell stolen items such as alcohol, basic necessities and electronics. The growth of online commerce has made this even simpler.

"Today, it is easier to market stolen goods because people buy items through online platforms. If you see an Estonian selling something good at a price cheaper than in retail stores, you might ask why. They'll respond, 'I bought a new one,' and you get the item. Whether it's stolen, nobody actually checks," explained the PPA director general.

The police monitor online marketplaces, but significant amounts of stolen goods are not usually discovered this way. Instead, thieves are identified, which leads to finding out where they sold the stolen items, Belitšev added.

Fraud cost Estonians €50 million last year

However, fraud has a greater impact on Estonian society than theft, Belitšev pointed out.

"In cases of fraud, people often lose all their savings. Every day, two Estonians lose their savings, which significantly affects our society. Last year, fraud caused over €50 million in damages," Belitšev said.

According to him, organized crime is behind these fraud schemes, following a typical economic model.

"There are people who offer one type of service, others who handle another aspect. Some specialize in programming and hacking; others work in call centers, making calls and sending messages designed to lure victims. Then there are couriers who collect money from lockers or come to your door to retrieve cash, and others who launder the money. This model operates globally," he explained.

Belitšev noted that the police in Estonia have been effective in dealing with such groups.

"We have managed to apprehend them relatively quickly, and in several cases, we've uncovered extensive schemes and networks. The challenge is how to apprehend individuals located in distant countries or make them feel that they are not anonymous," the PPA chief said.

At the same time, there has been no noticeable increase in robberies, Belitšev added.

"We see no such change today. Estonia remains a safe environment to live in. We can confidently send our children to school or kindergarten and move about the streets without fear of being robbed of our belongings," he assured.

Break-ins and apartment burglaries have also seen a decline, Belitšev said.

--

