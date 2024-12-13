X!

Police chief: Every day, two Estonians lose their life savings

News
Egert Belitšev.
Egert Belitšev. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The number of thefts in Estonia has increased, driven by various factors. However, the rise in fraud has a significantly greater impact on the population. Fraud has reached a level where, on average, two Estonians lose all their savings every day, Egert Belitšev, director general of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), said on the talk show "Esimene stuudio."

The rise in theft in recent years is not a phenomenon unique to Estonia but has been observed across all countries in the region. This trend began during the COVID-19 pandemic when stores transitioned to self-service and reduced staff, said Belitšev.

"A thief is only human, and they seek an easier way to profit – they take from where it's easiest," he noted.

According to Belitšev, the police's resources are currently so limited that it is not possible to deal with every type of thief. Instead, they focus on professional thieves and the networks that support their activities. Of the approximately 14,000 thefts committed in Estonia last year, about a third were carried out by professional thieves.

"To bring about change, we need to address both the buyers of stolen goods and the channels through which these goods are marketed. That will help solve the problem. If you imprison the thief but the buyer remains, another thief will simply take their place," Belitšev said.

Thieves find it relatively easy to sell stolen items such as alcohol, basic necessities and electronics. The growth of online commerce has made this even simpler.

"Today, it is easier to market stolen goods because people buy items through online platforms. If you see an Estonian selling something good at a price cheaper than in retail stores, you might ask why. They'll respond, 'I bought a new one,' and you get the item. Whether it's stolen, nobody actually checks," explained the PPA director general.

The police monitor online marketplaces, but significant amounts of stolen goods are not usually discovered this way. Instead, thieves are identified, which leads to finding out where they sold the stolen items, Belitšev added.

Fraud cost Estonians €50 million last year

However, fraud has a greater impact on Estonian society than theft, Belitšev pointed out.

"In cases of fraud, people often lose all their savings. Every day, two Estonians lose their savings, which significantly affects our society. Last year, fraud caused over €50 million in damages," Belitšev said.

According to him, organized crime is behind these fraud schemes, following a typical economic model.

"There are people who offer one type of service, others who handle another aspect. Some specialize in programming and hacking; others work in call centers, making calls and sending messages designed to lure victims. Then there are couriers who collect money from lockers or come to your door to retrieve cash, and others who launder the money. This model operates globally," he explained.

Belitšev noted that the police in Estonia have been effective in dealing with such groups.

"We have managed to apprehend them relatively quickly, and in several cases, we've uncovered extensive schemes and networks. The challenge is how to apprehend individuals located in distant countries or make them feel that they are not anonymous," the PPA chief said.

At the same time, there has been no noticeable increase in robberies, Belitšev added.

"We see no such change today. Estonia remains a safe environment to live in. We can confidently send our children to school or kindergarten and move about the streets without fear of being robbed of our belongings," he assured.

Break-ins and apartment burglaries have also seen a decline, Belitšev said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:18

Estonian men's floorball team through to world championship playoffs

12:46

Trial of youths who beat a 59-year-old man to death in Pärnu County begins

12:05

Madis Müller: Falling interest rates a relief for households with mortgages

11:24

Riina Solman: Eesti 200's political games and the education agreement

10:55

Ratings: Isamaa gets both highest rating and largest rise in support in December

10:29

Police chief: Every day, two Estonians lose their life savings

09:59

Employers: Estonia must not agree to climate targets even conditionally

09:55

Imre Kaas: Not just anyone with a phone is a journalist

09:23

Government mulling lower electricity price for industry at ordinary consumers' expense Updated

09:05

Lawyer proposes limiting local election voting rights to Estonian, EU citizens

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

12.12

Estonia first to start inspecting Russian 'shadow fleet' vessels

12.12

Tallinn distributes GHB rapid tests to nightlife venues

11.12

Estonia's 2025 tax overhaul: Income, VAT and excise hikes plus new car tax

12.12

Estonian-produced movie 'Bubble & Squeak' to premiere at 2025 Sundance Festival

12.12

Estonia declares Asper Biogene data theft leader an international fugitive

12.12

Georgia protests: 'Nobody can steal our EU future'

12.12

NATO's Crossed Swords cyber exercise gets underway in Tallinn

10.12

Ericsson scraps plans to build new factory in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo