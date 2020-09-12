Tallinn deputy mayor: No mass remote learning to be in place in capital

Remote learning on a large-scale basis is not to be put in place in Tallinn, deputy mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center). Distance learning on a part-basis is already in place in the capital, following the start of the new school year at the beginning of the month and as a coronvirus curb.

"We sent a mail to school managers on Wednesday evening in which it was specifically stated that the city's organization will continue to work based on the 'green' scenario. That mailing also contained a sentence which noted that we are not yet transferring to the 'amber' scenario," Belobrovtsev added.

"Distance learning arises from the need to disperse children. We believe that dispersing is the most effective means of prevention, and we can read the same also in the guidelines of the Ministry of Education and Research which schools received at the end of August," he added.

Belobrovtsev added that the line taken was the same as that held by education minister Mailis Reps (Center).

Schools across Estonia sent their pupils home from mid-March to the end of the academic year, as the coronavirus pandemic peaked. At present schools are putting in place their own practices, but typical timetables might see students learning from home via online classroom link-ups one or more days per week.

Other regulations in place include staggering meal and other break times to minimize contact in communal school areas.

