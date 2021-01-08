Coronavirus map: Estonia's covid rate almost 10 times higher than Finland

Estonia currently has a 14-day coronavirus infection rate almost 10 times higher than Finland, data shows. Estonia's rate is just under 600 per 100,000 people, while Finland's is 61.7.

The country with the highest coronavirus rate in Europe is currently the Czech Republic (1253.9) followed by Lithuania (1,126.4) and Slovenia (1083.4). Iceland (47.5), Finland (61.7) and Greece (82.0) have the lowest infection rates in Europe.

Comparing European countries' figures over the past two weeks shows infection rates have called in 29 countries and risen in 16 countries. Estonia's is still rising.

The infection rate in Latvia is 625.2, which is a slight increase compared to two weeks ago. Sweden's infection rate has risen to 853.9 and Russia's is 248.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The countries with the highest coronavirus virus mortality per 100,000 inhabitants are Liechtenstein (47.4), Lithuania (32.7) and San Marino (23.5). The corresponding figure is 16.1 for Latvia, 9.7 for Sweden, 5.3 for Estonia and 0.7 for Finland.

The data has been taken from the Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare

--

