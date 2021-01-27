Health Board: 636 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

636 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Wednesday. There were six deaths.

292 cases were reported in Harju County and 231 of those in Tallinn.

117 cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 53 in Tartu County, 42 in Pärnu County, 34 in Võru County, 17 in Lääne-Viru County, 15 in Valga County, 11 in Järva County and 10 each in Viljandi and Rapla counties.

There were nine cases in Jõgeva County, seven in Saare County, three each in Lääne and Põlva counties and one in Hiiu County. Twelve cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 6,010 were analyzed and the positive share was 10.6 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 525.4 per 100,000 people.

As of Wednesday morning, 392 people are being treated in hospital.

29,594 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Estonia since December 27. Of those, 24,862 were first doses and 4,732 were second doses.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

