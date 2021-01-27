Culture minister not ruling out theaters, cinemas reopening in Tallinn

Minister of Culture Anneli Ott did not rule out the reopening of theaters and cinemas - with restrictions - from next week while giving an interview on Wednesday morning.

Speaking on ETV's morning show "Terevisioon" Ott did not directly say whether the restrictions would be lifted and said the infection rate is still high.

"There are some questions in the cabinet, tomorrow we will start making decisions at the government meeting," she said.

On Tuesday, the government's scientific advisory council recommended coronavirus restrictions should be harmonized across the country.

"Local restrictions were necessary, they worked very well. But harmonizing the rules does not always mean stricter rules, but can also mean more relaxed rules. Most probably, we will meet somewhere in the middle," Virology professor Irja Lutsar told ERR on Tuesday.

Lutsar said the virus is not spreading actively in restaurants where dispersion rules are complied with and where there are no parties. "In a place where people are together, screaming, singing and alcohol is included, there are a lot of outbreaks," she added.

The government will discuss restrictions on Thursday. The previous government had planned to ease restrictions in Harju and Ida-Viru counties on Monday, February 1.

--

