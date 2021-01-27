Culture minister not ruling out theaters, cinemas reopening in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

Minister of Culture Anneli Ott did not rule out the reopening of theaters and cinemas - with restrictions - from next week while giving an interview on Wednesday morning.

Speaking on ETV's morning show "Terevisioon" Ott did not directly say whether the restrictions would be lifted and said the infection rate is still high.

"There are some questions in the cabinet, tomorrow we will start making decisions at the government meeting," she said.

On Tuesday, the government's scientific advisory council recommended coronavirus restrictions should be harmonized across the country. 

"Local restrictions were necessary, they worked very well. But harmonizing the rules does not always mean stricter rules, but can also mean more relaxed rules. Most probably, we will meet somewhere in the middle," Virology professor Irja Lutsar told ERR on Tuesday. 

Lutsar said the virus is not spreading actively in restaurants where dispersion rules are complied with and where there are no parties. "In a place where people are together, screaming, singing and alcohol is included, there are a lot of outbreaks," she added.

The government will discuss restrictions on Thursday. The previous government had planned to ease restrictions in Harju and Ida-Viru counties on Monday, February 1.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

watch again

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:54

Statistics: Large procucers make up growing share of agricultural output

13:26

Kaido Zimmermann appointed Eesti Raudtee management board chair

13:06

Voting in Tallinn's participatory budget ends on January 31

12:41

Reps: Party wants to see Ratas as Riigikogu president

12:18

New ski doping case files: Tammjärv and Annus more involved than thought

11:53

Integration Foundation offers online Estonian practice with native speakers

11:26

Global Estonian Report: January 27 – February 3

10:51

Culture minister not ruling out theaters, cinemas reopening in Tallinn

10:45

Health Board: 636 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:27

Portal: Estonia may block EU COVID-19 plan over Rail Baltica funds dispute

09:53

Minister: Hopefully new coalition will see fewer spats than its predecessor

09:27

Kallas: Coronavirus restrictions must be applied logically

08:58

Party ratings: Change in coalition followed by Reform, EKRE rise in support

08:35

Kallas makes first foreign leader call to prime minister of Finland

26.01

Interview: Gas engineering company on new Tallinn office

26.01

100 years since Estonia established diplomatic relations with five states

26.01

Otepää mayor appeals to government against new coronavirus restrictions

26.01

Indrek Kiisler: Ineptitude of green parties is striking

26.01

Fischer: Coronavirus infection rate is stable, not falling

26.01

Coalition appoints new chairmen for Riigikogu committees

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: