Trade minister: Eesti Post must be kept going ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
IT and Foreign Trade Minister Andres Sutt. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

New Foreign Trade and IT Minister Andres Sutt (Reform) told daily Postimees that state postal service Eesti Post/Omniva must be kept running come what may and despite economic challenges the service finds and using changes to it business model.

Sutt said: " As long as there are people who want to receive a newspaper or letters in the mailbox, there must be a working service," Sutt told Postimees (link in Estonian).

"When talking about a universal postal service, this is a business with rising costs in a shrinking market. It is important to look at this business model: What can be done more efficiently, what service standard we set and how much it will cost the state."

Other challenges include delivering newspapers and periodicals to more outlying areas, particularly at weekends, as well as the recently-arrived peculiarities of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen an upsurge in demand for parcel services at a time of economic downturn and at times restrictions relating to the viral spread.

Sutt said that he would be meeting with both supervisory board and management board at Eesti Post Friday, to discuss what a working business model for the company might look like.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:57

Gallery: Ambitious future planned for Tallinn's Bekker Port

16:24

Archeological excavations in Tallinn ongoing despite freezing conditions

15:56

Estonia calls for compliance with Minsk treaties by European states

15:32

Siim Kallas elected Riigikogu EU affairs committee chair

15:06

Trade minister: Eesti Post must be kept going

14:36

2020 tax take exceeded forecasts made at start of pandemic

14:11

Government approves EU recovery funding plan

13:42

Tallinn to handle no-confidence motion against councillor on Tuesday

13:16

AstraZeneca vaccines awaiting the creation of education workers list

12:50

Poet Betti Alver documentary to premiere in cinemas

12:26

Social Democrats looking to fix low ratings

12:12

Analyst: I do not see property taxes implemented in Estonia

11:46

Highest number of new arrivals in Tartu 2020 were from abroad

11:22

Defense minister offers NATO use of Cyber Range

10:51

Kallas, Merkel discuss COVID-19 and EU's foreign relations

10:42

Health Board: 717 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:24

Gallery: Best designed Estonian books of 2020

10:21

Estonian, Latvian diplomats monitor Navalny trial in Moscow

09:58

Ice roads in Noarootsi and Vormsi unlikely despite the frost

09:33

Gallery: Estonian, British soldiers get real winter warfare experience

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: