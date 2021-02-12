Trade minister: Eesti Post must be kept going

New Foreign Trade and IT Minister Andres Sutt (Reform) told daily Postimees that state postal service Eesti Post/Omniva must be kept running come what may and despite economic challenges the service finds and using changes to it business model.

Sutt said: " As long as there are people who want to receive a newspaper or letters in the mailbox, there must be a working service," Sutt told Postimees (link in Estonian).

"When talking about a universal postal service, this is a business with rising costs in a shrinking market. It is important to look at this business model: What can be done more efficiently, what service standard we set and how much it will cost the state."

Other challenges include delivering newspapers and periodicals to more outlying areas, particularly at weekends, as well as the recently-arrived peculiarities of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen an upsurge in demand for parcel services at a time of economic downturn and at times restrictions relating to the viral spread.

Sutt said that he would be meeting with both supervisory board and management board at Eesti Post Friday, to discuss what a working business model for the company might look like.

--

