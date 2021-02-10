The Riigikogu's Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee elected Reform Party MP and former minister Jürgen Ligi as their new chairman on Thursday. Former foreign trade minister Kert Kingo (EKRE) was elected as deputy chairman.

The Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee of the Riigikogu has been formed for the verification of the lawfulness of the activity and surveillance activities of the Internal Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service under section 36 of the Security Authorities Act.

In addition to Ligi and Kingo, the committee is made up by Aivar Kokk (Isamaa), Kaido Höövelson (Center) and Ivari Padar (SDE). The deciding vote on Ligi's election for committee chairman was made by Padar.

The extraordinary elections took place in relation to the change in government, leading to amendments in the committee line-ups.

Ligi also joins council of Bank of Estonia

With Andres Sutt (Reform) becoming Minister of Foreign Trade and IT under the new government, former finance minister Jürgen Ligi will also take up a post on the council of the Bank of Estonia.

Mart Võrklaev, head of Reform Party's Riigikogu faction announced on Thursday: "Reform's faction will propose naming Jürgen Ligi as a member of the Bank of Estonia's council."

The Bank of Estonia council is made up of Riigikogu faction representatives and sector experts. The current council consists of Jaanus Karilaid (Center), Ivari Padar (SDE), Sven Sester (Isamaa) and Jaak Valge (EKRE), in addition to experts Kaie Kerem, Enn Listra, Rein Minka and Urmas Varblane.

The council is headed by two-time prime minister Mart Laar (Isamaa).

