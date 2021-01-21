SDE would support Kaljulaid for second presidential term ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Jevgeni Ossinovski and Riina Sikkut.
Jevgeni Ossinovski and Riina Sikkut. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Social Democratic Party (SDE) would support Kersti Kaljulaid for a second term as president of Estonia if Reform and Center propose her as a candidate, Riina Sikkut, a member of the SDE Board, told ERR on Thursday.

Sikkut said the faction has not discussed the issue but there would be support from the party.

"If the government of the Center Party and the Reform Party finds a consensus on the presidential candidate, and it is Kersti Kaljulaid, then it is difficult for me to imagine that the Social Democrats would not support her continuation as president," Sikkut said.

"I completely agree with Kaja Kallas that Kersti Kaljulaid has done well. And in a situation where almost five years ago the Social Democrats supported her election as president and she has done a good job, there is no reason not to support her continuation."

This would give Kaljualaid the support of three parties in the Riigikogu.

In an interview with newspaper Maaleht, chairman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas said that in order to elect a new president in the new government, the coalition needs the support of at least one more party.

In Estonia, parties put forward candidates in the presidential election and a majority of 68 is needed for their election to be successful.

Center and Reform have 59 seats between them and the Social Democrats have 11 - a total of 70.

When the Center, Isamaa and EKRE coalition was in power, it was assumed to be very unlikely that Kaljulaid would win a second term as president.

Kaljulaid has also entered the competition to be secretary general of the OECD, the results of which will be announced later this year.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

