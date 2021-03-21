Most parties clear on Pärnu frontrunners ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Pärnu Old Town. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Major parties will rely on experienced politicians in Pärnu heading into local government council elections in fall. Only the list of candidates of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) is topped by MP and former interior minister Alar Laneman who has no local politics experience.

Laneman, who was born in Vändra and graduated from the Pärnu 2nd High School, pursued a military career before moving to the Estonian Defense Industry Association and defense contractor Milrem Robotics. He was elected to the Riigikogu in 2019.

"It might be the opportune time as I now have a good picture of the situation in the country and where it should be headed, as well as where Pärnu fits in," Laneman said.

Mayor of Pärnu Romek Kosenkranius will once again meet elections at the head of an election coalition.

"While we have not yet discussed the list or who will top it, many members have said that I could run and I stand ready," Kosenkranius said.

The Reform Party will probably be led by MP Toomas Kivimägi in Pärnu.

"The Reform Party has a shining star in its lineup. Toomas, while we feel we have other people capable of topping the list of candidates today. We have not made out final decision yet," said head of the party's Pärnu region Irina Talviste.

MP and member of Isamaa's Pärnu region Andres Metsoja said that he agreed to be the frontrunner and mayoral candidate for the party a month ago. There is no official decision yet.

"We are really electing the highest representative body, while we always concentrate on the person of mayor. The latter is simply the person who will have to see the council's will done," Metsoja said.

MP and Pärnu city council chair Andrei Korobeinik said that the Center Party has not made a decision yet but will in the near future. Member of the board of the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 Lauri Hussar said that the party will have a prominent list in Pärnu topped by a well-known frontrunner but did not give any names at this time.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

