Tallinn City Council has published guidelines laying our rules relating to appearing in city-run media for candidates running in the local elections taking place this autumn.

The city government said during the election period, candidates are not allowed to publish articles, opinion pieces or photos and candidates cannot act as show hosts, reporters or consistent guests. There is an exemption if it is an important part of someone's job. All election advertising must be paid for.

When city media presents and introduces candidates and their views, it must be done so without bias.

The rules relate to all media materials including shows, newspapers, websites and social media channels managed by the city. The regulations will be valid during the active elections period which is from the last day of registration of candidates until election day.

