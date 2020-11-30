Graphic: Coronavirus infection rates in Tallinn and Harju County

Last week, when the eight districts of Tallinn are compared, the majority of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in the capital's most populated district Lasnamäe.

ERR's Estonian language service compared the infection rates of the districts of Tallinn and the surrounding areas of Harju County to get an overview of the situation. The data was analyzed on Sunday.

Last week, the highest number of new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in people from Lasnamäe, which had 280 new cases. Approximately, 100,000 people live in the district.

There were 152 new cases in the City Center (Kesklinn), 131 in North Tallinn (Põhja-Tallinn), 99 in Haabersti, 102 cases in Mustamäe, 79 in Nõmme and 66 in Kristiine.

The lowest number was 29 in Pirita.

14-day infection rate

Looking at the 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000, the City Center has the highest figure of 455. Lasnamäe's figure is 452 and Haabersti's 436 and North Tallinn is on 405.

The remaining four districts are all between 300 and 400 cases. Nõmme's figure is 389, Pirita 367, Mustamäe 312 and Kristiine has a 14-day case rate of 305 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Tallinn vs. Harju County

When taking all of Harju County into consideration, Tallinn as a single district has a 14-day case rate of 403, which is not the highest in the county.

The highest rate of infection in Harju County is in Kiili municipality which has 548 per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Viimsi with 496. Jõelähtme municipality is also higher than Tallinn at 427.

The majority of other municipalities are below 400 but above 300. Kuusalu municipality has 359 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Maardu 343, Saue 336 and Saku municipality 335. The case rates are 325 in Rae municipality and 316 in Harku municipality.

The are six municipalities under 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Keila's rate of infection is 219, Lääne-Harju municipality's 199 and there are 181 in Kose municipality.

The lowest infection rates are 178 in Raasiku municipality, 157 in Loksa and 129 Anija. This means three, two and three new cases were diagnosed in each municipality,

