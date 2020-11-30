news

Graphic: Coronavirus infection rates in Tallinn and Harju County ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Coronavirus testing starts at Tallinn Airport.
Coronavirus testing starts at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Last week, when the eight districts of Tallinn are compared, the majority of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in the capital's most populated district Lasnamäe.

ERR's Estonian language service compared the infection rates of the districts of Tallinn and the surrounding areas of Harju County to get an overview of the situation. The data was analyzed on Sunday.

Last week, the highest number of new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in people from Lasnamäe, which had 280 new cases. Approximately, 100,000 people live in the district.

There were 152 new cases in the City Center (Kesklinn), 131 in North Tallinn (Põhja-Tallinn), 99 in Haabersti, 102 cases in Mustamäe, 79 in Nõmme and 66 in Kristiine.

The lowest number was 29 in Pirita.

14-day infection rate

Looking at the 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000, the City Center has the highest figure of 455. Lasnamäe's figure is 452 and Haabersti's 436 and North Tallinn is on 405. 

The remaining four districts are all between 300 and 400 cases. Nõmme's figure is 389, Pirita 367, Mustamäe 312 and Kristiine has a 14-day case rate of 305 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Tallinn vs. Harju County

When taking all of Harju County into consideration, Tallinn as a single district has a 14-day case rate of 403, which is not the highest in the county.

The highest rate of infection in Harju County is in Kiili municipality which has 548 per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Viimsi with 496. Jõelähtme municipality is also higher than Tallinn at 427.

The majority of other municipalities are below 400 but above 300. Kuusalu municipality has 359 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Maardu 343, Saue 336 and Saku municipality 335. The case rates are 325 in Rae municipality and 316 in Harku municipality.

The are six municipalities under 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Keila's rate of infection is 219, Lääne-Harju municipality's 199 and there are 181 in Kose municipality.

The lowest infection rates are 178 in Raasiku municipality, 157 in Loksa and 129 Anija. This means three, two and three new cases were diagnosed in each municipality,

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:25

Marju Himma: Why listen to anti-mask protesters?

18:55

Coronavirus round-up: November 23-29

18:31

Toomas Sildam: Trouble with the marriage referendum

17:54

Enterprise Estonia ends international recruitment program

17:20

Culture recommendations: November 30 - December 6

16:44

Ministry of Education and Research looking for Special Envoy for education

16:41

Graphic: Coronavirus infection rates in Tallinn and Harju County

15:55

Live: Estonia discusses Arctic observer bid, smart development plans

15:39

Health Board: 256 new coronavirus cases, six deaths Updated

15:28

Allar Jõks: Estonia needs unaffected, free discussion, not self-censorship

15:02

e-Governance Academy to lead EU Ukrainian digital transformation project

14:31

Tallinn Zoo has not had to constrain activities yet

14:04

Only five cases of coronavirus in Estonian Navy since spring

13:44

Justice chancellor: Referendum decision mandatory for state authorities

13:29

Tour organizers baffled after Enterprise Estonia cancels tourism campaign

12:49

Gallery: First advent candle lit in Narva

12:11

Lidl to replace Rimi in North Tallinn

12:11

Riigikogu member's corruption conviction upheld by Supreme Court

11:47

Court convicts Peeter Helme of attempted sexual enticement of minor

11:40

Isamaa MP resistance endangers health of coalition and marriage referendum

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: