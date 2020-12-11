Tallinn allows primary pupils to study in school if necessary

Tallinn City Government decided on Friday that despite Thursday's decision to move all of Tallinn's schools to distance learning next week, primary school children can still have in-class lessons next week if there is no other option.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said the change will apply to grades 1-3.

He said, over the last day, the council had been contacted by many parents for whom the start date of next Monday was too soon, for example, they were unable to find someone to stay home with their child while they go to work.

"Because the government's decision was made overnight and not all parents were able to find a solution by next week ... We have decided to tell parents that if there is really no other option, then primary school children can also be brought to school and the school will find activities for them from eight in the morning until two in the afternoon," Kõlvart told ERR.

Children will also be offered meals if they are still at school during the day.

Kõlvart said a child should be brought to school only when absolutely necessary. He said the government is also looking for a solution for children for whom it is impractical to distance learn.

From Monday, school children in grades 1-9 will move to distance learning to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the government made a decision to close schools for the majority of students, however, Tallinn can make its own rules independently.

The government's new education restrictions are republished below:

"Until December 31, 2020, the study buildings of general education schools, vocational education institutions, institutions of professional higher education, and universities will be closed. In exceptional cases, distance learning may be conducted at the decision of the school. Personal consultations, olympiads, internships, and examinations and tests may also be carried out exceptionally and at the discretion of the school (compliance must be ensured with the following requirements: 2 + 2 rule, wearing masks indoors with the above exceptions, availability of disinfectants).

"Contact teaching can take place for students with special educational needs.

"Kindergartens and childcare institutions will remain open.

"The restrictions do not apply to institutions and schools for children with special needs."

