Approximately 300 Tallinn primary school students attend school on Monday

Approximately 300 school children in grades 1-3 attended school on Monday after Tallinn said young pupils unable to distance learn at short notice could study in class.

The Health Board said only a small number of the 11,000 school children sent to distancing learning continued to come to school.

Last week, the government introduced new restrictions which pushed teaching online from Monday, but Tallinn City Government said many parents had told them this would not be possible at such short notice. Tallinn subsequently said children in grades 1-3 could come to school this week if no other option was available to them.

Tallinn expects clearer school organization guidelines from the government and the Health Board by January, Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) told ERR on Monday.

Schools will be closed until January 1.

The restrictions regarding education have been republished below and entered into force today (December 14):

Education

Until December 31, 2020, the study buildings of general education schools, vocational education institutions, institutions of professional higher education, and universities will be closed. In exceptional cases, distance learning may be conducted at the decision of the school. Personal consultations, olympiads, internships, and examinations and tests may also be carried out exceptionally and at the discretion of the school (compliance must be ensured with the following requirements: 2 + 2 rule, wearing masks indoors with the above exceptions, availability of disinfectants).

Contact teaching can take place for students with special educational needs.

Kindergartens and childcare institutions will remain open.

The restrictions do not apply to institutions and schools for children with special needs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!