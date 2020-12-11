Mayor of Tartu: Primary school students should not have been sent home ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Urmas Klaas.
Urmas Klaas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Mayor of Tartu and head of the local crisis committee Urmas Klaas (Reform) believes the government's decision to switch primary school students to distance learning is unreasonable and has criticized the government's crisis communications.

"We would not have sent first to third-grade students home. Organizing distance learning in primary school is the most difficult and the infection rate at this age does not support the decision," Klaas told daily newspaper Tartu Postimees.

Klaas said the government has not cooperated enough with municipalities, which is why the city government has cooperated with the Health Board to send 5th to 12th-grade students to distance learning.

"In the last two weeks, the number of cases in Tartu has increased significantly faster than the Estonian average, and model calculations show that the scenario of Ida-Viru County could be repeated here," the mayor said, explaining why the city supported sending some classes to distance learning. 

On Wednesday, December 9, the government announced it would be closing all schools from Monday, December 14. Ida-Viru County will be in virtual lock-down from the same date because the infection rate per capita is the highest in Estonia.

The below graph shows the total number of infections diagnosed by week (Monday-Sunday) for the counties with the highest number of cases. Tartu County is the red line and clearly shows an upward trend over the past few weeks.

The data was taken from the Health Board and is published every week in ERR News' weekly round-up.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:14

Defense ministry donates computers to children for distance learning

10:45

Estonian flight restrictions to be lifted in new year

10:16

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Johnny from Colombia

10:03

Health Board: 358 new coronavirus cases added, one death Updated

09:46

Mayor of Tartu: Primary school students should not have been sent home

09:15

Tartu Christmas Fair goes ahead following coronavirus safety protocols

08:42

Tallinn adds more buses to busy lines during peak hours

08:39

Turu-uuringute AS ratings: Estonia 200 draws level with Reform

08:11

Government approves nationwide, Ida-Viru County restrictions

10.12

Ceremony launches two new, Estonian-built force protection Navy vessels

10.12

Latest government restrictions cause problem for swimming clubs

10.12

Health Board: 544 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths Updated

10.12

Prime minister: School closures price for hospital treatments continuing

10.12

Jaanus Karilaid: Opposition will not succeed in riding the crisis

10.12

Prime minister: Government did not act unilaterally in issuing restrictions

10.12

Kantar Emor: Estonia 200 keeps second place in Emor ratings

10.12

Man dies in Järva County parachuting accident

10.12

Survey: Over half of Estonian firms have experienced cyber threats

10.12

Social minister on schools closure: Students need to be treated equally

10.12

Ida-Viru County man concocts skating/ice swim combination

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: