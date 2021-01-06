Statistics: Industrial production fell in November

In November 2020, industrial production decreased by 2 percent compared to November 2019, data from Statistics Estonia shows. In the three main industrial sectors, production fell by 1 percent in manufacturing, by 12 percent in energy production but grew by 2 percent in mining.

Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said in production volumes fell in more than a half of manufacturing areas.

"Among the activities with the largest shares, there was a decrease in production in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, electrical equipment and food products. Similarly to October, the manufacture of computers and electronic products and the manufacture of wood showed a strong growth among the larger manufacturing activities," added Bunder.

68 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. The share of export sales was the biggest in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products and the manufacture of computers and electronic products.

Change in volume index of industrial production by economic activity, November 2020 (%). Source: Statistics Estonia.

Unadjusted data shows the export sales of manufacturing production increased by 3 percent year on year, but domestic sales fell by 3 percent.

In November, compared to October, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production fell by 1 percent and the production of manufacturing fell by 2 percent.

In energy production, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) decreased by 14 percent and the production of heat by 10 percent, compared to November 2019.

Industry is the largest sector of the economy and an important driver of economic growth.

--

