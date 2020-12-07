news

Tourism in October nearly half previous year's figure ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
A hotel in Tartu's old town.
A hotel in Tartu's old town. Source: Google Street View
news

October 2020 saw a 45 percent fall in the number of tourists staying nights in Estonia compared with the same period in 2019, state agency Statistics Estonia reports, the result of the coronavirus pandemic and its restrictions. The fall in foreign tourists alone stood at 89 percent.

Helga Laurmaa, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said the bulk of those housed in accommodation establishments were domestic tourists, with only around 10 percent of the total being foreign tourists.

Laurmaa said: "The number of foreign tourists staying in Estonia has been significantly reduced by the second wave of the coronavirus and the restrictions imposed by countries which have severely affected the accommodation sector."

A total of 158,000 tourists stayed in hotels and other accommodation in October, spending a total 248,000 nights.

Breakdown

Domestic tourists numbered 139,000, spending 230,000 nights in total, Statistics Estonia reports. Domestic tourists by their nature are likely to spend fewer nights per stay than overseas ones, though they spent 16 percent overnight stays than in October 2019.

On year, domestic tourism rose 20 percent, with the largest share being accommodated in Harju county, followed by Pärnu, Tartu and Ida-Viru counties.

Accommodated domestic and foreign tourists in Estonia in October 2020. Source: Statistics Estonia

19,000 foreign tourists spent nights in Estonia in October, a fall of 89 percent on year.

The largest component of these were from Finland, at 5,000, with 2,500 coming from Latvia and 1,300 from Germany.

Foreign tourists spent a total of 54,000 nights in Estonia, statistics Estonia says, a fall of 85 percent on year. Foreign tourists predominantly visited the same four counties as domestic visitors.

A total of 975 hotels, guest houses and other accommodation establishments were open in October, at an average cost of €32 per guest – a €6 fall on average on the previous year.

Tartu County was slightly more expensive at €38 per night on average, compared with €32 in Harju County and €31 per night in Ida-Viru County, Statistics Estonia says.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:18

Gallery: Imre Sooäär takes up Riigikogu seat after speech heckled

18:36

Coronavirus round-up: November 30 - December 6

18:01

More introduced COVID-19 cases from Russia than any other country

17:19

Government office releases formula to help stores stick to COVID-19 rules

16:41

State chooses battles carefully in combatting misinformation

15:52

Former mayor: English language threatens both Estonian and Russian futures

15:16

Ministry of Defense is looking for two new vice-chancellors

14:41

Rapla County Rail Baltica procurement rounds underway in early 2021

14:11

Health Board doctor: Intensive care wards full by year-end

13:45

'Protection money' bill to go to vote unamended

13:12

Vormsi woman killed by drunk driver

12:48

Health Board: 248 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours Updated

12:45

Latvia to rescue at European Council as Estonian leadership in quarantine

12:09

Culture recommendations: December 7-14

11:42

Watch and listen to all 2021 Eesti Laul entries.

11:21

Gallery: Rakvere Christmas tree wars divide public

10:56

Imre Sooäär may take up Riigikogu seat, but may not Updated

10:29

Statistics: Deflation on year to November influenced by fuel price fall

09:58

Tourism in October nearly half previous year's figure

08:50

AK: Pro-marriage referendum Riigikogu majority under threat

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: