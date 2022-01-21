Frozen sidewalks force Tallinn pedestrians to walk on roads

News
A slippery sidewalk.
A slippery sidewalk. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Negative degrees and snowfall could be a welcome sight for pedestrians that have had to manage Tallinn's frozen sidewalks for the past few weeks.

Although some say sand would be better suited than gravel for anti-slip works, it is not used on the streets because it creates a dusty environment, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" heard from a driver of an anti-slip vehicle.

"We have 12-hour days - two days and then you get two nights. But there is a lot of gravel to sprinkle around with these temperatures. /.../ There is quite a bit of ice, it has not been removed at the correct time and then more ice develops and that is how it will remain," Arne said.

Each vehicle has its certain region and roads need to sprinkled over again after snowfall. "We are currently sprinkling. It will snow (on Thursday night - ed), plows will go out and push all the gravel from the roads," the driver noted.

The sprinkling vehicle, however, cannot work on sidewalks, where pedestrians have all developed techniques to beat the slippery conditions. "It is really slippery in some places and I have seen some very slippery places recently. I have taken two walks today (Thursday - ed). You have to walk on roads," said Ilona, a pedestrian speaking to ERR.

While you might think pedestrians are happy to see anti-slip vehicles working the streets, that is always not the case. "Once you start driving, they walk in front of you - cannot see, cannot hear. You give them the horn. Then they hit your car. My car got hit with a snow shovel, for example," Arne said.

The state weather service has issued "slippery roads" warnings quite consistently since the end of December.

A fairly representative picture of the situation on many Tallinn walkways in January. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:17

'Flu cases rise 10-fold after increased testing

15:16

Opposition: Motion of no confidence against government still to come

14:49

Olympic Committee confirms national team for Beijing Olympics

14:21

Former Transport Administration suspected of corruption

13:54

Census e-questionnaire closes tormorrow

13:25

Council members bonuses play major role in survival of Narva coalition

12:55

Tartu starts transition to Estonian language only teaching in autumn

12:21

Statistics: Construction price index in record growth on year to Q4 2021

11:54

Viljandi municipality turns off street lights to save money

11:31

Strong winds, blizzard forecast for Friday Updated

11:23

Grocery prices expected to increase fast in coming months

10:56

Frozen sidewalks force Tallinn pedestrians to walk on roads

10:40

Health Board: 324 hospitalized patients, 4,480 new cases, 5 deaths

10:24

EDF chief: Russia occupation of Ukraine territory would likely be temporary

09:49

Wind farm developers: Process takes too long

09:23

UK mulls sending 'hundreds' more troops to Baltics

08:54

Minister: No supplementary budget needed for energy bill payment support

08:29

Tänak and Järveoja 8th after first day of season-opening Monte Carlo rally Updated

08:17

Price of diesel rises for second time in a week

20.01

SDE MP: Estonia's independent defensive capacity needs to be boosted

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

20.01

Government reaches agreement on energy compensation measures

19.01

EDF commander: There will likely be war in Ukraine soon

20.01

Prime Minister: Biden, Macron statements on Ukraine 'worrying'

20.01

List of permanently inhabited islands decreases by 1

11:23

Grocery prices expected to increase fast in coming months

10:40

Health Board: 324 hospitalized patients, 4,480 new cases, 5 deaths

20.01

Local resident spots raccoon in Tartu County

19.01

Weekly: 'Happiest man in Estonia' has no electricity bill to speak of

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: