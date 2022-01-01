Weather service issues 'slippery roads' risk warning across Estonia

News
A sign warning drivers there is ice on the road.
A sign warning drivers there is ice on the road. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A level one risk warning has been issued across Estonia due to icy road conditions on January 1.

The Estonian Weather Service said a "high risk of slippery roads remains in many places" on Saturday.

A level one warning means the "weather is potentially dangerous". The agency advises people to keep an eye on the weather if they plan to go outside.

Information by county can be viewed on the agency's website.

The level one warning on January 1, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:53

Weather service issues 'slippery roads' risk warning across Estonia

11:33

Health Board: 223 hospitalized patients, 717 new cases, 0 deaths

11:15

Relaxing restrictions on NYE did not create more work for police

10:11

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from January 3

01:11

Gallery: Tallinn welcomes 2022 with fireworks displays

31.12

Excise duty on tobacco to rise in 2022

31.12

Wastewater survey: Slight rise in Covid traces over past week

31.12

Ceremony marks end of Estonia's 2-year UNSC term

31.12

ATVs allowed onto border lakes from January 1

31.12

5Miinust song "Koptereid" awarded as Raadio 2 Hit of the Year

31.12

Diplomat: UNSC seat increased Estonia's influence around the world

31.12

Toyota boss: Ott Tänak to be presented with championship-winning Yaris

31.12

ERR News' New Year schedule

31.12

Minister: Cabinet to do without Covid advisory council next week

31.12

Raido Ränkel and Keidy Kaasik win Estonian cross-country ski championships

31.12

Top Estonian e-sports player leaves long-time home club

31.12

PPA patrols to be stepped up on New Year's Eve

31.12

Competition Authority approves Elering transmission fee rise

31.12

EKRE gains over 1,000 members in one year

31.12

Tallinn's new Central Market to open in 2025 at earliest

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

31.12

State planning artillery, missile system supply to Ukrainian armed forces Updated

27.12

Seven fireworks displays to be held across Tallinn on New Year's Eve

31.12

Tallinn's new Central Market to open in 2025 at earliest

25.12

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, December 27

30.12

Russian man fined after crossing Estonian border by kick-sled

01:11

Gallery: Tallinn welcomes 2022 with fireworks displays

31.12

ERR News' New Year schedule

31.12

Health Board: 233 hospitalized patients, 1,074 new cases, 4 deaths Updated

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: