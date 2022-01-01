Weather service issues 'slippery roads' risk warning across Estonia

A level one risk warning has been issued across Estonia due to icy road conditions on January 1.

The Estonian Weather Service said a "high risk of slippery roads remains in many places" on Saturday.

A level one warning means the "weather is potentially dangerous". The agency advises people to keep an eye on the weather if they plan to go outside.

Information by county can be viewed on the agency's website.

The level one warning on January 1, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

