Transport Administration issues icy and slippery road warning

The Transport Administration has issued a warning due to icy and slippery conditions, which are a result of recent temperature fluctuations.

Although all state roads are maintained, it should be considered that this process takes time and bad driving conditions will last for several days, the administration announced.

Since warm temperatures alternate with cold temperatures and there are periods of ice rain, road conditions can change rapidly and unexpectedly.

The state weather service forecasts there to be ice rain in eastern Estonia on Tuesday evening. There will be fog and glazed ice in many places, precipitation will gradually die out in western regions and there will be some clear spells.

Road conditions can be monitored on the Tarktee.ee portal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!