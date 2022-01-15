Thaw brings slippery conditions, surge in ER check-ins

news
A fairly representative picture of the situation on many Tallinn walkways at the time of writing, Saturday, January 15 2022.
A fairly representative picture of the situation on many Tallinn walkways at the time of writing, Saturday, January 15 2022. Source: ERR
news

The recent thaw has rendered streets, roads and other thoroughfares in Estonia hazardous, particularly for pedestrians, with many people being hospitalized as the result of a fall.

On Friday, around 60 percent of patients who presented at the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) ER did so due to an injury sustained after slipping up on the ice. In many cases, the fall had resulted in a fracture.

Vassili Novak, PERH chief, told ERR that: "It was a very slippery day, with about 60 percent of injuries coming from ice and snow-related falls, of which about 20 percent related to fractures," Novak explained.

Across town at East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITKH) the picture was much the same.

ITKH spokesperson Inge Suder said: "It's important to take care, as slippery road conditions lead to more traffic accidents and falls with serious consequences for pedestrians."

Vassili Novak at PERH said the surge had not been large enough to overload his ER department, however.

While temperatures earlier in the week were in double figures below zero in many parts of the country and even in daytime, they are currently hovering around zero, and a couple of degrees above in western parts of the country, daytime. Since at night the temperatures fall below zero again, this sets up a freeze-thaw action which makes traversing roads, sidewalks etc. perilous, compared with colder temperatures where conditions are generally not slippery.

Home-owners and building-owners are responsible for keeping stretches of sidewalk adjacent to their buildings passable, but the extent to which this is carried out runs the gamut.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:50

Skier Kristjan Ilves second in Germany

15:39

Covid test results to be combined with those for 'flu, RSV starting Monday

14:15

Start of new school term sees highest Covid figures since survey began

13:40

Over 100 EDF members decorated for foreign mission service

12:32

Center Party local government leaders appeal to premier over energy crisis

12:20

Environment minister: No one in Estonia knows the price of the green turn

11:48

British Army members finish winter exercise with ice plunge drills

11:37

Health Board: 264 hospitalized patients, 2,220 new cases, 6 deaths

10:34

Reform-Center spat on energy bill support measures continues

09:26

Thaw brings slippery conditions, surge in ER check-ins

08:25

Interior minister: Broad-based national defense in place

14.01

'Where the Crawdads Sing' the most popular book in libraries for 2021

14.01

Gallery: Fotografiska hosts London-based Moroccan artist's exhibition

14.01

Basketball players Matthias Tass and Kerr Kriisa successful again

14.01

Major natural gas consumers appeal to prime minister for price cap

14.01

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo residents in winter conditions

14.01

Population census to be completed using 30 registries and short surveys

14.01

Doctor of the year is Pille Mukk

14.01

Excessive mortality in 2021 caused by heat, aging population and COVID-19

14.01

Isamaa leader: Coalition coming apart at the seams

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.01

Second-hand English-language bookstore opens in Tallinn Old Town

14.01

Tallinn to open energy subsidy applications on Monday

13:07

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 17

09:26

Thaw brings slippery conditions, surge in ER check-ins

14.01

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo residents in winter conditions

11:37

Health Board: 264 hospitalized patients, 2,220 new cases, 6 deaths

14.01

Expert: Russia may deploy troops to Belarus after NATO demands rejection

14.01

Excessive mortality in 2021 caused by heat, aging population and COVID-19

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: