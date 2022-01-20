Weather service issues strong winds, blizzard warning

Strong winds and a blizzard are expected to hit Estonia on Thursday, the Estonian Weather Service said. A warning has been issued.

During the evening, there will be gusts of wind up to 28 m/s on the west coast and up to 15 m/s inland.

The strong wind can cause damages and power outages, the agency said, especially on islands. Ferry traffic may also be disrupted.

There will also be slippery conditions across Estonia as the air temperature will be below zero. "Visibility is reduced in heavy precipitation and in the evening the blizzard is spreading wide," the weather service said.

Overnight there will be blizzards and strong winds.

The warning, seen below, is level two (orange) on the western islands for wind speed and level one (yellow) for slipperiness on the mainland.

More information can be viewed on the agency's webpage.

A level two warning was issued on January 20, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

