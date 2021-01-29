Arctic month kicks off in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Estonia's Arctic Council observer status submission ceremony. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
A month of Arctic-related events has been launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of Estonia's bid to become an observer on the Arctic Council.

Estonia is applying for observer status at the Arctic Council in 2021 in order to participate in discussions on the sustainable development of the Arctic at an international forum.

Between January 28 and February 28 several discussions and seminars will take place to raise awareness of the role Estonia can play in the Arctic and why it's running for observer status.

"Developments in the Arctic should be a concern for everyone, as the climate change there affects the whole world," Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said.

"During the Arctic Month, the Foreign Ministry and our excellent partners would like to not only highlight the issues of the Arctic but also offer our expertise to come up with long-term solutions. Estonia's scientists, companies and polar enthusiasts are ready to help the Arctic with their expertise."

You can watch President Kersti Kaljulaid explain Estonia's Arctic Council bid here.

Arctic Month Events

28/01 Public hearing at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) on the application for observer status; public live stream

01/02 The Foreign Minister takes part in a panel dedicated to social issues at the Arctic Frontiers conference; public live stream

16/02 Polar Forum at the Seaplane Harbour in Tallinn organized in cooperation with the Estonian Polar Club; public live stream

27/02 Celebrating the International Polar Bear Day at the Tallinn Zoo 

Editor: Helen Wright

