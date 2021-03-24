Unique installation lights up Haabersti tunnels

New multicolored lights have been installed in the pedestrian tunnels of the Haabersti traffic junction in Tallinn.

The newly installed lights in the Suurhall and Zoo tunnels replicate the movement of people in the walkway and change colour according to the speed of movement.

Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf said the Haabersti roundabout is one of the most important traffic junctions in the city, and it was considered important to use interesting and economical lighting solutions when planning it.

"A dynamic lighting solution was installed on the Rocca al Mare viaduct last year, now it is a pleasure to announce that special solutions of lighting in the Zoo and Suurhall tunnels has also been completed. The passages of the tunnels are illuminated in the best possible way and the whole picture is visually attractive," said Klandorf.

Oleg Siljanov, the deputy head of Haabersti district, said that the lighting makes the walkway exciting and visually appealing.

"In order to prevent vandalism and increase the safety of the area, security cameras have also been installed in the tunnels, the footage of which is transmitted to the control centre of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board," Siljanov added.

Watch a video of the light installation published by Haabersti City Government below.

The architectural design of the lighting solution was compiled by Arhitekt Must OÜ, whose work won the design competition conducted by the Urban Environment and Public Works Department of Tallinn. The construction work was performed by AS Elektritsentrum.

The construction of the lighting solution in the pedestrian tunnels of the Haabersti traffic junction was carried out within the framework of the project "Reconstruction of the Haabersti junction in Tallinn", which is financed by the European Union Cohesion Fund.

--

