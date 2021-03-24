Unique installation lights up Haabersti tunnels ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The new lights in the tunnels at Haabersti junction. Source: Tallinn City Government.
News

New multicolored lights have been installed in the pedestrian tunnels of the Haabersti traffic junction in Tallinn.

The newly installed lights in the Suurhall and Zoo tunnels replicate the movement of people in the walkway and change colour according to the speed of movement.

Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf said the Haabersti roundabout is one of the most important traffic junctions in the city, and it was considered important to use interesting and economical lighting solutions when planning it.

"A dynamic lighting solution was installed on the Rocca al Mare viaduct last year, now it is a pleasure to announce that special solutions of lighting in the Zoo and Suurhall tunnels has also been completed. The passages of the tunnels are illuminated in the best possible way and the whole picture is visually attractive," said Klandorf.

Oleg Siljanov, the deputy head of Haabersti district, said that the lighting makes the walkway exciting and visually appealing.

"In order to prevent vandalism and increase the safety of the area, security cameras have also been installed in the tunnels, the footage of which is transmitted to the control centre of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board," Siljanov added.

Watch a video of the light installation published by Haabersti City Government below.

The architectural design of the lighting solution was compiled by Arhitekt Must OÜ, whose work won the design competition conducted by the Urban Environment and Public Works Department of Tallinn. The construction work was performed by AS Elektritsentrum.

The construction of the lighting solution in the pedestrian tunnels of the Haabersti traffic junction was carried out within the framework of the project "Reconstruction of the Haabersti junction in Tallinn", which is financed by the European Union Cohesion Fund.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:05

Ministry: Refusing COVID-19 vaccine should mean care home work ban

18:56

Official: Estonia will have digital vaccine certificate ready in April Updated

18:41

SDE MP hits out at new forest plan committee from day one

18:19

Estonian Literary Museum looking for new director

17:57

Unique installation lights up Haabersti tunnels

17:48

Estonia summons Chinese ambassador over EU sanctions

17:28

2020 warmest year on record in Estonia's climate history

17:13

Art exhibits make it to Google Arts & Culture platform

16:43

Paper: Convicted China spy had no idea work illegal when first approached

16:35

Court: Afghan interpreter wronged by Estonian Police and Border Guard Board

16:05

Costume designer thinks Russian 'Masked Singer' stole her designs

15:45

Watch live: Eva-Lotta Kiibus begins her Olympic bid

15:32

Almost 12,000 Moderna vaccine doses have been administered

15:28

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas returns to work on Thursday

14:57

Estonia hopes to bring Latvia on board with coastal defense procurement

14:18

Mental Health Task Force launched by social protection minister

14:12

Watch again: eGA's Digital Health Security and Vaccine Certificate talk Updated

14:07

Martin Helme: Rome is on fire and the emperors are fiddling

13:47

Tallinn green-lights paying sick pay to all staff from sick period day one

13:26

Spring weather has brought migratory birds back to Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: