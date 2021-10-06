Tallinn Zoo's new inhabitants getting used to their new conditions

News
Tallinn Zoo's Pallas's cat.
Tallinn Zoo's Pallas's cat. Source: ERR
News

Tallinn Zoo's collection manager Tõnis Tasane told ETV's current affairs show "Ringvaade" on Tuesday that the zoo has some new inhabitants, including red river hogs, rainbow boas and Pallas's cats.

Tasane said the zoo has sent many animals away as reconstructions are ongoing, but new animals are expected to arrive as projects are completed.

The zoo's newest inhabitants are red river hogs, rainbow boas and Pallas's cats.

"Red river hogs live in the rainforests of central Africa, mostly in groups," Tasane said. The zoo received both a male and a female hog and since it is an endangered species, the Tasane said the hope is that there will be piglets in Tallinn in the near future. The pigs are currently not out for everyone to see as they are still getting used to the people that will take care of them.

The zoo has also received ten new frogs. "Common toads, horned frogs, poison dart frogs," Tasane said. Although they can sound dangerous, the collection manager said the frogs living in zoos are not as toxic as those in the wild. The important thing is to not get any of the poison in your blood.

While it looks similar to a regular domestic cat, a Pallas's cat is completely wild. "They are relatively bold," Tasane said. "Their small ears show that they are capable of living in very cold climates. Pallas's cats are under protection and a declining species. They are rather bad runners, which is why many of them fall victim to dog attacks."

The newest resident of the terrarium is a rainbow boa, who has been named after their shining sheen. "They have teeth and could bite, but it is no worse than getting scratched by a cat," Tasane noted.

Poison dart frog. Source: Pixabay

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:15

Vaba Lava Narva closes its doors temporarily

11:55

English-language local election debate takes place Wednesday

11:24

Global Estonian Report: October 6-13

10:56

Narva local elections candidates talk about the city's future

10:32

Health Board: 230 hospitalized patients, 1,046 new cases, four deaths

10:15

Experts: Interest for renewable energy is good for Enefit Green IPO

09:48

Tallinn Zoo's new inhabitants getting used to their new conditions

09:20

Ambulance needs Rescue Board to help carry overweight patients

08:53

Party ratings: EKRE widens support gap over Reform

08:53

Parties plan to move forward with Tallinn Main Street renovation project

08:24

Tallinn Hospital project most contentious in Estonia's recovery plan

07:58

Epp Mäe reaches finals in Oslo world championships Updated

05.10

€4.2 million in owed tax for 2020 still outstanding

05.10

Watchdog: Level playing field needed in Estonian-Latvian wind farm project

05.10

Fuel prices in Estonia reach all-time record level

05.10

Islands' summer passenger ferry volumes almost back at pre-crisis levels

05.10

Volume of public procurements up more than €800 million last year

05.10

Vandals deface Soviet-Afghanistan war memorial

05.10

PPA detains Iraqi national who crossed border into Estonia illegally

05.10

Ultra-athlete goes off on another triathlon challenge

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

05.10

Health Board: 233 hospitalized patients, 896 new covid cases, nine deaths

04.10

Estonian ID cards no longer valid for travel to and from the UK

05.10

Fuel prices in Estonia reach all-time record level

05.10

Opening dates of Lidl stores in Estonia still unknown

05.10

Coronavirus infection rate rising as pace of vaccination slows

05.10

Watch again: Kallas, EU president discuss Estonian recovery plan Updated

05.10

Enefit Green IPO aims to raise €100 million

05.10

HBO Max to be available in Estonia in 2022

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: