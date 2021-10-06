Tallinn Zoo's new inhabitants getting used to their new conditions

Tallinn Zoo's collection manager Tõnis Tasane told ETV's current affairs show "Ringvaade" on Tuesday that the zoo has some new inhabitants, including red river hogs, rainbow boas and Pallas's cats.

Tasane said the zoo has sent many animals away as reconstructions are ongoing, but new animals are expected to arrive as projects are completed.

The zoo's newest inhabitants are red river hogs, rainbow boas and Pallas's cats.

"Red river hogs live in the rainforests of central Africa, mostly in groups," Tasane said. The zoo received both a male and a female hog and since it is an endangered species, the Tasane said the hope is that there will be piglets in Tallinn in the near future. The pigs are currently not out for everyone to see as they are still getting used to the people that will take care of them.

The zoo has also received ten new frogs. "Common toads, horned frogs, poison dart frogs," Tasane said. Although they can sound dangerous, the collection manager said the frogs living in zoos are not as toxic as those in the wild. The important thing is to not get any of the poison in your blood.

While it looks similar to a regular domestic cat, a Pallas's cat is completely wild. "They are relatively bold," Tasane said. "Their small ears show that they are capable of living in very cold climates. Pallas's cats are under protection and a declining species. They are rather bad runners, which is why many of them fall victim to dog attacks."

The newest resident of the terrarium is a rainbow boa, who has been named after their shining sheen. "They have teeth and could bite, but it is no worse than getting scratched by a cat," Tasane noted.

Poison dart frog. Source: Pixabay

