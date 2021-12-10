Pygmy hippopotamus Pupa celebrates 38th birthday

Pygmy hippopotamus Pupa who lives at Tallinn Zoo celebrated her 38th birthday on Wednesday.

To mark the auspicious day, Pupa was served a healthy salad of berries, fruit and lettuce on a pumpkin platter.

Kääbusjõehobu Pupa Autor/allikas: Inari Leiman/Tallinna loomaaed

Pupa overturned the platter and went to town on the pumpkin first but also finished the rest of the feast later.

Pygmy hippos can live as long as 30-55 years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!