Gallery: Tallinn Zoo elephants receive pumpkins

Pumpkins grown by childcare and education establishments across Estonia were given to elephants at the Tallinn Zoo on Wednesday.

54 schools and kindergartens participated in the charity campaign, which saw the establishments plant pumpkin seeds and grow them to eventually give to Tallinn Zoo animals. Omniva transported nearly seven tons of pumpkins to the zoo.

In addition to the pumpkins and drawings, two tons of carrots, beets, apples and zucchinis.

Pumpkin season will wrap up with a pumpkin party at Tallinn Zoo on Saturday, a day before Halloween. "We will serve the animals pumpkins in a more exciting way than normal," said pumpkin campaign coordinator Helina Õunapuu.

Visitors of the zoo can take a guided walk on Saturday to see and hear how the animals react to the exciting meals. Commentated feedings will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by nature education specialists Marili Tooming and Leif-August Kirs. The children's zoo can be visited throughout the day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!