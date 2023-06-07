Minister of Culture nominates Alliksaar for post of permanent secretary

Kristiina Alliksaar.
Kristiina Alliksaar. Source: Anna-Maria Kurrel
Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) has submitted Kristiina Alliksaare's candidacy for the position of permanent secretary of the Ministry of Culture to the government for approval.

The permanent secretary is appointed and recalled by the government based on a minister's recommendation. The ERR portal reported on May 16 that the current director of the Vanemuine Theater could become the new permanent secretary of the Ministry of Culture. At the time, neither Alliksaar nor Culture Minister Purga wanted to comment on the issue.

"My nomination is the subject of much speculation but I would like to make my own decisions. I appreciate your interest," Alliksaar said. "There's nothing to say about my future plans at the moment; I'm focusing all of my energy on running the Vanemuine Theater until the end of my term."

This Tuesday, Minister of Culture Purga submitted to the information system the draft order "Appointment to the Post of Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture," which itself and the attached files are all marked "FOR INTERNAL USE." However, the file titles (KRISTIINA ALLIKSAAR registration, ID-card-Kristiina Alliksaar_2027, Alliksaar agreement, etc.) indicate that Alliksaar is the nominee.

Alliksaar announced in March that she is not seeking another term to the position of Vanemuine theatre director and that her last day of employment would be June 30. Alliksaar was also the former director of the Ugala Theater.

Alliksaar, as the leader of the Estonian Association of Performing Arts Institutions (EETEAL), has been an outspoken critic of the Ministry of Culture's theater funding policies.

On March 16, Vanemuine announced a competition for a new director, but no candidates who shared the board's vision submitted applications by the deadline. Aivar Mäe, the former general director of the Estonian National Opera and current mayor of Põhja-Pärnumaa rural municipality, was then appointed to lead the theater for the upcoming year.

Tarvi Sits, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Culture, confirmed to ERR on May 15 that he will resign on June 10, the last day of his five-year term.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

