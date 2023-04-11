Gallery: XV Riigikogu convenes for the first time

The XV Riigikogu convened Monday for its first session, where MPs took their oath of office, and elected the Riigikogu's board for this composition.

The head of state, President Alar Karis, formally opened the XV Riigikogu with a speech, after which the 101 incoming MPs took their oath of office.

The oath itself was read out by the most senior MP, Enn Eesmaa (Center), and the relevant document then signed by the members.

As reported by ERR News, the XV Riigikogu's first session was accompanied by the election of the President of the Riigikogu – the speaker in other words – and his two deputies. This was done by secret ballot.

Following this, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) made a statement on the resignation of the outgoing Reform-Isamaa-SDE administration, in office since July last year.

The XV Riigikogu will remain in office until just before the next general election, in March 2027.

