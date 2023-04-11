EKRE and Reform announce XV Riigikogu chief whips

News
Martin Helme (EKRE) is both party leader and its Riigikogu chief whip.
Martin Helme (EKRE) is both party leader and its Riigikogu chief whip. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Martin Helme will head up the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) at the newly sworn-in XV Riigikogu, while the coalition Reform Party's chief whip will be Erkki Keldo.

Helme is also EKRE's leader.

Erkki Keldo replaced Mart Võrklaev, who has been made finance minister in the incoming coalition.

Erkki Keldo (left) with the person he will replace as Reform's chief whip, incoming Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Reform's deputy whips will be former education minister Liina Kersna, and MP Yoko Alender.

Reform now has 37 MPs at the 101-seat Riigikogu.

MPs Siim Pohlak and Helle-Moonika Helme will be vice-chairs of EKRE's party group.

EKRE has 17 MPs at the XV Riigikogu.

As reported by ERR News, Marek Reinaas will be Eesti 200's chief whip, the party's first, after winning its maiden seats on March 5, while former Tallinn City Council Chair Jevgeni Ossinovsi will hold the same post for the coalition Social Democrats (SDE).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:01

State real estate is hiring chair of management board

14:32

Anett Kontaveit returns to competitive tennis after injury break

14:30

ERR in Orikhiv: How locals are surviving under constant bombardment

14:10

Center Party elects Tanel Kiik as new Riigikogu chief whip

14:02

The Lunacy Of Flowers: I make music in a very visceral way

13:45

ERR in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro: Ukrainians bracing for counter-offensive

13:28

Incoming coalition hikes may put Estonia top of EU in consumption taxes

13:12

John Lydon's Public Image Ltd to play Tallinn in October

12:43

Eesti 200 took in all-time record quarterly party donations in Q1 2023

12:30

Cost of sending letters to increase from May 10

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.04

Sides to incoming government unveil coalition agreement

10.04

Income tax incentive of businesses to be abolished

08.04

Estonia's new coalition government: Who's who

09.04

Risk, emotions and hospitality in 13th century Estonian sauna

10.04

€200 to be shaved off large families benefit

10.04

PM says Constitution reason why tax topics were avoided in the campaign

10.04

Incoming finance minister: VAT hike to yield €220 million

10:30

Car tax could be divided into two components

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: