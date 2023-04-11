Prime minister formally announces resignation of outgoing coalition

News
Opening session of the XV Riigikogu at which the prime minister formally tendered the resignation of the Reform-Isamaa-SDE coalition, Monday, April 10, 2023.
Opening session of the XV Riigikogu at which the prime minister formally tendered the resignation of the Reform-Isamaa-SDE coalition, Monday, April 10, 2023. Source: Government of the Republic of Estonia
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) used the opening session of the XV Riigikogu to announce the resignation of the outgoing Reform-Isamaa-SDE coalition.

Kallas will stay on as prime minister, as will two of the three parties (her party and SDE) who made up the outgoing administration.

The announcement is one of several formalities needed before the new coalition can take up office, while the Riigikogu session was attended by various invited official guests.

Government ministers do not sit at the Riigikogu, but regularly appear there to answer questions and, in this case, to engage in formal announcements and ceremonies.

The outgoing coalition took office on July 18, 2022, and thus was in office for 267 days.

A total of 109 separate tasks were fulfilled between August 2022 and April 6 this year, the government's website reports.

Of these 109 tasks, 88 were completed.

By minister, the Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications fulfilled the largest number of the above tasks (19, or 22 percent), followed by the Minister of Culture and the  Minister of the Interior (10 each).

The ministers of education, the interior, social protection, health and labor, and foreign affairs, all fulfilled those tasks set out for the at governmental level, during the time in office.

Under the terms of the Constitution, a government resigns when a new composition of the Riigikogu meets, as happened Monday, though there is no period without government – it would act where needed for any duties until the incoming coalition takes office, which is due this week.

The Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition-in-waiting must still pass a vote at the 101-seat Riigikogu, but with 60 seats between the three parties, this is seen as a formality.

More on how a coalition is formed in Estonia is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

09:26

Statistics: Tourism up 31 percent on year to February 2023

08:56

President Alar Karis nominates Kaja Kallas as prime ministerial candidate

08:33

No coalition consensus on removing Russian citizen voting rights in Estonia

08:24

Prime minister formally announces resignation of outgoing coalition

08:03

Gallery: XV Riigikogu convenes for the first time

10.04

Kersti Kaljulaid joins Alexela supervisory board

10.04

Most party chairs avoided tax hike talk in final ETV pre-election debate

10.04

Eesti 200 leader Lauri Hussar elected Riigikogu speaker Updated

10.04

Court rejects Aivo Peterson custody appeal

10.04

Scholar: Prime minister's take means defense issues not for public debate

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.04

Sides to incoming government unveil coalition agreement

10.04

Income tax incentive of businesses to be abolished

09.04

Risk, emotions and hospitality in 13th century Estonian sauna

10.04

PM says Constitution reason why tax topics were avoided in the campaign

08.04

Estonia's new coalition government: Who's who

08.04

Coalition agreement: VAT, income tax to rise by 2 percentage points

10.04

Ratas: Coalition agreement is a big disappointment

10.04

Helme: Planned tax changes will punish poorer population

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: