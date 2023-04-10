Marek Reinaas elected chair of freshman Eesti 200 parliamentary group

News
Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200) during coalition talks at Stenbock House.
Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200) during coalition talks at Stenbock House. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Convening for the first time on Monday, the MPs-elect of Riigikogu newcomers Eesti 200 formed a parliamentary group and elected Marek Reinaas its chair.

Kadri Tali and Toomas Uibo were elected deputy chairs, the new coalition party announced.

The parliamentary group likewise decided to nominate candidates for the chairs of four Riigikogu committees, including Liisa Pakosta for chair of the European Union Affairs Committee, Igor Taro chair for of the Constitutional Committee, Kalev Stoicescu for chair of the National Defense Committee and Tarmo Tamm for chair of the Environment Committee.

Ossinovski to chair Social Democrats group

The coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) parliamentary group likewise convened Monday and elected Jevgeni Ossinovski its chair and Helmen Kütt its deputy chair.

Other members of the SDE group include Lauri Läänemets, Riina Sikkut, Madis Kallas, Heljo Pikhof, Tiit Maran, Raimond Kaljulaid and Anti Allas.

Of these, three have been tapped to serve as ministers in Kaja Kallas' (Reform) third cabinet: Läänemets as minister of the interior, Sikkut as minister of health and Kallas as minister of regional and rural affairs.

Replacing Läänemets' seat in the Riigikogu will be Eduard Odinets, who just resigned as party secretary general last week. Kallas, meanwhile, will be replaced by alternate Reili Rand, and Sikkut by Kastre Municipal Mayor Priit Lomp.

Who will be nominated to chair the Riigikogu committees allotted to the SDE by the new coalition agreement will be discussed by the group on Wednesday.

As announced over the weekend already, the coalition Reform Party's parliamentary group in the incoming, XV Riigikogu will be chaired by Erkki Keldo, with Liina Kersna and Yoko Alender elected group deputy chairs.

Sixty-seat majority

Following the conclusion of talks initiated three days after the conclusion of the 2023 Riigikogu elections on March 5, the election-winning Reform Party is due to sign a recently unveiled coalition agreement with Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

Reform won 37 seats in the XV Riigikogu. Together with Eesti 200's 14 and the SDE's 9 seats, the incoming coalition will command a 60-seat majority in Estonia's 101-seat unicameral parliament.

Upon taking office, the incoming coalition government will mark Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' (Reform) third cabinet.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:55

VKG: Coalition agreement does not focus on economic growth

13:48

Gallery: Reform , Eesti 200 and SDE sign coalition agreement

13:34

Former top Reform members critical of PM's explanation for no tax debate Updated

12:44

Tallink charters Isabelle ferry that hosts refugees to a Canadian company Updated

12:07

PM says Constitution reason why tax topics were avoided in the campaign

11:56

Marek Reinaas elected chair of freshman Eesti 200 parliamentary group

11:44

Riigikogu MP substitutes confirmed

11:12

Helme: Planned tax changes will punish poorer population

10:31

Ratas: Coalition agreement is a big disappointment

10:29

Terras and Raik: Talks cannot return Crimea to Ukraine in the near future

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.04

Sides to incoming government unveil coalition agreement

08.04

Coalition agreement: VAT, income tax to rise by 2 percentage points

09.04

Risk, emotions and hospitality in 13th century Estonian sauna

08.04

Estonia's new coalition government: Who's who

06.04

Children in Izium send drawings to Saaremaa thanking people for aid

06.04

Estonia's busiest road hit by drug smuggling boom

08.04

Isamaa leader: Coalition parties' election campaign one of 'lies'

10:31

Ratas: Coalition agreement is a big disappointment

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: