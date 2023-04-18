Estonian social protection minister cuts benefits for large familes

News
Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform).
Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform). Source: Raul Mee/riigikantselei
News

Estonian Minister of Social Protection Riisalo (Reform) sent a draft law for approval on Tuesday, which will reduce monthly allowances for large families by €200. The draft will also see an end to both the indexation of allowances and the gradual exit from the family benefits system.

According to Riisalo, despite the planned changes, families with three to six children will still receive €150 a month more in allowances than they did in 2022. For families with seven or more children the monthly amount received will also be higher than last year, by €250 according to the Ministry of Social Affairs.

"The support measures for families with children have triggered a broad debate in society about who should be supported by the state and how much. The sense of fairness for parents with one or two children has also been undermined. It is important to remember that benefits alone will not increase the birth rate. We must aim to create a family and child-friendly environment more broadly and provide people with quality needs-based services." said Riisalo.

The measures to reduce support for families with children, along with ending indexation and the gradual exit from the benefits system is expected to save €5.1 million from the state budget this year and €151.8 million by 2027.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:16

Helsinki hosts inaugural Baltic performing arts festival

17:00

Ratas to run for European Parliament in 2024

16:46

Number of newborns in Estonia has stayed below 1,000 a month since October Updated

16:45

Gallery: Central Tallinn roadworks covering traffic in dust

15:25

Tiit Riisalo: I actually had no plans to enter politics

15:08

'We have more in common than we realize': Hunting unicorns at sTARTUp Day

15:01

Estonia Explained part seven: Why are you here?

14:46

Sikkut will seek additional funds for healthcare

14:35

Russia to cancel Immortal Regiment marches

14:12

Estonian social protection minister cuts benefits for large familes

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

17.04

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

15.04

Gallery: Tanel Padar, Dave Benton reunite to reprise Eurovision hit

17.04

Six charged with money laundering activity at former Danske Bank Estonia

17.04

Estonia will not allow Russians fleeing mobilization to cross border

17.04

Gallery: Estonia's new government takes office Updated

17.04

UK, German jets intercept Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: