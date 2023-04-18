Estonian social protection minister cuts benefits for large familes

Estonian Minister of Social Protection Riisalo (Reform) sent a draft law for approval on Tuesday, which will reduce monthly allowances for large families by €200. The draft will also see an end to both the indexation of allowances and the gradual exit from the family benefits system.

According to Riisalo, despite the planned changes, families with three to six children will still receive €150 a month more in allowances than they did in 2022. For families with seven or more children the monthly amount received will also be higher than last year, by €250 according to the Ministry of Social Affairs.

"The support measures for families with children have triggered a broad debate in society about who should be supported by the state and how much. The sense of fairness for parents with one or two children has also been undermined. It is important to remember that benefits alone will not increase the birth rate. We must aim to create a family and child-friendly environment more broadly and provide people with quality needs-based services." said Riisalo.

The measures to reduce support for families with children, along with ending indexation and the gradual exit from the benefits system is expected to save €5.1 million from the state budget this year and €151.8 million by 2027.

--

