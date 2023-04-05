Norstat: Center Party support surpassed Eesti 200

Center Party logo above the party's Tallinn headquarters.
Center Party logo above the party's Tallinn headquarters. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
According to a Norstat poll, the Reform Party's popularity has dipped slightly in the last week. The EKRE remains in second place, while the Centre Party has risen back to third place after falling below the Estonian 200 last week.

The Reform Party is supported by 27.8 percent of eligible voters, the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) is supported by 17 percent of eligible voters, and the Center Party is supported by 16 percent of eligible voters, according to the aggregate results of polls conducted over the past four weeks in collaboration between the Institute of Societal Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) and pollsters Norstat Estonia.

In comparison to the previous week, the Reform Party's support fell by 1.4 percentage points. The EKRE and the Center Party both gained 0.4 and 0.7 percentage points, respectively.

The following top five are Eesti 200 with 15.8 percent support, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 10.1 percent support, and Isamaa with 7.9 percent support. Each had an increase of 0.1 percentage points in support.

In a single week, support for the extra-parliamentary Parempoolsed fell from 2.5 to 2.2 percent, while the support for the Greens fell from 1.5 to 1.3 percent.

4,000 eligible Estonians were interviewed for the most recent results, which cover the period from March 7 to April 3.

The maximum margin of error in the poll is determined by the proportion of the largest group, with +/-1.62 percent constituting the margin this time.

The poll was conducted via telephone and online surveys to ensure that the sample was as representative as possible.

--

Editor: Barbara Oja, Kristina Kersa

